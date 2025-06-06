The greatest Classic Rock power ballads

To celebrate Bonnie Tyler's birthday, we take a look at some of the biggest Classic Rock ballads of all time...

Bonnie Tyler turns 74 on 8th June 2025.

The raspy-voiced Welsh singer might not be thought of as a 'rock star', but she's known for singing some of the most iconic power ballads of all time.

So, which Classic Rock stars are responsible for some of the biggest songs in the Power Ballad genre? Let's take a look below...

Bonnie Tyler - Holding Out For A Hero Bonnie Tyler - Holding Out For A Hero (Official HD Video) It doesn't seem right to kick things off without a belter from the queen of the power ballad Bonnie herself. Released in 1984 for the soundtrack to the film Footloose, Holding Out For A Hero is up there with one of the most famous power ballads of all time has featured in everything from Shrek 2 to Disney+ series Loki. Check out some of its Classic Rock counterparts here...

Whitesnake - Here I Go Again Whitesnake - Here I Go Again '87 (Official Music Video) It's not a Classic Rock power ballad list without Whitesnake. The British band, fronted by David Coverdale released this song in 1982 from their Saints & Sinners album. There's definitely more Whitesnake that fits the bill, but you have to admit this packs a punch.

Air Supply - All Out of Love Air Supply - All Out Of Love (Official HD Video) Now to slow things down a bit with Air Supply. Released by the British-Australian soft rock duo in 1980, All Out Of Love was written by Graham Russell and Clive David and reached number 11 on the UK singles chart.

Heart - Alone Heart - Alone The song, which was covered by Heart in 1987 for their album Bad Animals, has quite a history. Originally composed by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, who recorded it under the name i-Ten, it was then covered by actress Valerie Stevenson and actor John Stamos on the original soundtrack of the CBS sitcom Dreams in 1984 and was also famously recorded by Celine Dion for her Taking Chances album in 2007. Heart's version, however, is arguably the most definitive.

Starship - Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now Starship - Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now (Official Music Video) [HD] The memorable 80s power ballad, which was recorded by the American rock band for their second studio album, No Protection (1987), was also the lead soundtrack to the iconic romantic comedy film Mannequin- starring Kim Cattrall.

Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died in Your Arms Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died In Your Arms (Official Music Video) The British band's 1986 debut single was written by frontman Nick Van Eede and featured on their Broadcast album, which was released the same year. The single peaked at number 4 in the UK album charts and did even better in the States, shooting straight to the top of the charts.

Journey - Don't Stop Believin' Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Live 1981: Escape Tour - 2022 HD Remaster) No power ballad list is complete without Journey's Don't Stop Believin'. The song may have been released in 1981 as the second single from the group's seventh studio album, Escape, but it seems to show no signs of ageing. Featuring on everything from The Sopranos to Glee, and again coming to the forefront when janitor Richard Goodall performed it with members of the band on America's Got Talent 2024, Don't Stop Believin' has continued to endure through the decades.

Scorpions - Wind Of Change Scorpions - Wind Of Change (Official Music Video) German rock band Scorpion's Wind of Change isn't just a power ballad. It's also something of a protest song. Recorded for their 11th studio album Crazy World, which was released in 1990, the lyrics were written by lead singer Klaus Meine after the band's visit to the Soviet Union at the height of perestroika. The song became a worldwide hit just after the failed coup that would eventually lead to the end of the Soviet Union.

Meat Loaf - I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) Meat Loaf - I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) Full audio with video If Bonnie Tyler is the queen of the power ballad, then surely Meat Loaf is one of its kings? And is there any greater example of the genre than the epic, no-holds-barred single I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) and its frankly over-the-top Beauty and The Beast inspired video? We don't think so. Released in 1993, the Jim Steinman-penned single was performed expertly by Meat Loaf and included a guest spot from English singer Lorraine Crosby. Interestingly, Cher, Melissa Etheridge and Bonnie Tyler had also been considered for the role.