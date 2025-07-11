On Air Now
11 July 2025
Great debuts are often hard to follow up. Here are the times when the sequel almost overshadowed the original.
The mod pioneers' second album included the single Happy Jack. plus the hilarious Boris The Spider, So Sad About Us and the mini-rock opera A Quick One While He's Away.
After an assured debut, the LA psychedelic rock band swiftly made this sequel, which moves from the witchy title track, through the bluesy Love Me Two Times and the avant garde Horse Latitudes, winding up with the epic When The Music's Over. And there's a hit single in the shape of People Are Strange.
The VU's second album is the last to feature John Cale and is more art-rock than the first, with the narrative tale of The Gift and the 17-minute ramble of Sister Ray, while maintaining their hugely influential sound on the title track and Here She Comes Now.
The Floyd's second album saw decreasing input from their frontman Syd Barrett, whose mental health deteriorated during recording. The finished album includes only one of his songs, while new guitarist David Gilmour makes his first appearance. Highlights include the four part title track and Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun.
From the orgasmic opener Whole Lotta Love to the ridiculously epic Ramble On, this is a fantastic follow-up that propelled Zeppelin towards their ambition to be the greatest rock band in the world.
Iggy Pop and his pioneering proto-punk cohorts released their second album, which included the tracks TV Eye, Dirt and the incendiary 1970.
Issued hot on the heels of Sabbath's hugely influential debut album, the follow up had a huge international hit in Paranoid and was certified four times Platinum in the US.
The ex-Beatle's second (proper) solo album was a softer affair than the previous Plastic Ono Band "primal scream" outing and included the famous title track, plus Jealous Guy and the McCartney-baiting How Do You Sleep?
The second album from the art rock collective was their final outing to feature founding member Brian Eno. The album included the hit Do The Strand and the epic In Every Dream Home A Heartache.
The second album from the country rock legends included Tequila Sunrise, Outlaw Man and, of course, the classic title track.
Queen's first album of '74 gave the band a Top 10 hit in Seven Seas Of Rhye. Also included were Funny How Love Is and White Queen (As It Began), plus an iconic cover photo by Mick Rock.
The second album from Joe Strummer's punks included the hit Tommy Gun.
The pop-punk trio made a splash with their 1978 debut album, but its follow-up went one better, topping the UK charts and gaining Platinum status. The LP included their first two number one singles: Message In A Bottle and Walking On The Moon. The Police would only get bigger after this.
The second album from the British metallers was the last to feature original singer Paul Di'Anno. Singles includes Purgatory and Twilight Zone.
The second and final album to be issued by the original Pretenders line-up of Chrissie Hynde, James Honeyman-Scott, Pete Farndon and Martin Chambers included the hits I Go To Sleep, Message Of Love and Talk Of The Town.
The second album from the Dublin post-punk quartet included the chart hits Fire and Gloria.
The second album from the British band saw them embrace gothic rock, with singles like Rain, Revolution and the classic She Sells Sanctuary.
The second album from Athens, Georgia's finest exports included the singles So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry) and (Don't Go Back To) Rockville.
The second studio album from the metal legends included the classic song Creeping Death.
The follow-up to the mammoth Appetite For Destruction was half the previously-released Live ?!*@ Like A Suicide EP and half acoustic tunes, including the single Patience, Used To Love Her and the controversial One In A Million.