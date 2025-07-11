Great debuts are often hard to follow up. Here are the times when the sequel almost overshadowed the original.

The Who - A Quick One Release date: 9th December 1966

Followed up: My Generation (December 1965) The mod pioneers' second album included the single Happy Jack. plus the hilarious Boris The Spider, So Sad About Us and the mini-rock opera A Quick One While He's Away. The Who - A Quick One album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Doors - Strange Days Release date: 25th September 1967

Followed up: The Doors (January 1967) After an assured debut, the LA psychedelic rock band swiftly made this sequel, which moves from the witchy title track, through the bluesy Love Me Two Times and the avant garde Horse Latitudes, winding up with the epic When The Music's Over. And there's a hit single in the shape of People Are Strange. The Doors - Strange Days album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Velvet Underground - White Light/White Heat Release date: 30th January 1968

Followed up: The Velvet Underground & Nico (March 1967) The VU's second album is the last to feature John Cale and is more art-rock than the first, with the narrative tale of The Gift and the 17-minute ramble of Sister Ray, while maintaining their hugely influential sound on the title track and Here She Comes Now. The Velvet Underground - White Light/White Heat album cover. Picture: Press

Pink Floyd - A Saucerful Of Secrets Release date: 28th June 1968

Followed up: The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn (August 1967) The Floyd's second album saw decreasing input from their frontman Syd Barrett, whose mental health deteriorated during recording. The finished album includes only one of his songs, while new guitarist David Gilmour makes his first appearance. Highlights include the four part title track and Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun. Pink Floyd - A Saucerful Of Secrets album cover. Picture: Alamy

Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin II Release date: 22nd October 1969

Followed-up: Led Zeppelin I (January 1969) From the orgasmic opener Whole Lotta Love to the ridiculously epic Ramble On, this is a fantastic follow-up that propelled Zeppelin towards their ambition to be the greatest rock band in the world. Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin II album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Stooges - Fun House Release date: 7th July 1970

Followed up: The Stooges (August 1969) Iggy Pop and his pioneering proto-punk cohorts released their second album, which included the tracks TV Eye, Dirt and the incendiary 1970. The Stooges - Fun House album cover. Picture: Alamy

Black Sabbath - Paranoid Release date: 18th September 1970

Followed up: Black Sabbath (February 1970) Issued hot on the heels of Sabbath's hugely influential debut album, the follow up had a huge international hit in Paranoid and was certified four times Platinum in the US. Black Sabbath - Paranoid album cover. Picture: Alamy

John Lennon - Imagine Release date 8th October 1971 (UK)

Followed up: John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band (December 1970) The ex-Beatle's second (proper) solo album was a softer affair than the previous Plastic Ono Band "primal scream" outing and included the famous title track, plus Jealous Guy and the McCartney-baiting How Do You Sleep? John Lennon - Imagine album cover. Picture: Alamy

Roxy Music - For Your Pleasure Release date: 23rd March 1973

Followed up: Roxy Music (June 1972) The second album from the art rock collective was their final outing to feature founding member Brian Eno. The album included the hit Do The Strand and the epic In Every Dream Home A Heartache. Roxy Music - For Your Pleasure album cover. Picture: Alamy

Eagles - Desperado Release date: 17th April 1973

Followed up: Eagles (June 1972) The second album from the country rock legends included Tequila Sunrise, Outlaw Man and, of course, the classic title track. Eagles - Desperado album cover. Picture: Alamy

Queen - Queen II Release date: 8th March 1974

Followed up: Queen (July 1973) Queen's first album of '74 gave the band a Top 10 hit in Seven Seas Of Rhye. Also included were Funny How Love Is and White Queen (As It Began), plus an iconic cover photo by Mick Rock. Queen II album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope Released: 10th November 1978

Followed up: The Clash (April 1977) The second album from Joe Strummer's punks included the hit Tommy Gun. The Clash - Give 'Em Enough Rope album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Police - Regatta de Blanc Release date: 5th October 1979

Followed up: Outlandos d'Amour (November 1978) The pop-punk trio made a splash with their 1978 debut album, but its follow-up went one better, topping the UK charts and gaining Platinum status. The LP included their first two number one singles: Message In A Bottle and Walking On The Moon. The Police would only get bigger after this. The Police - Regatta de Blanc album cover. Picture: Alamy

Iron Maiden - Killers Release date: 16th February 1981

Followed up: Iron Maiden (April 1980) The second album from the British metallers was the last to feature original singer Paul Di'Anno. Singles includes Purgatory and Twilight Zone. Iron Maiden - Killers album cover. Picture: Alamy

Pretenders - Pretenders II Release date: 7th August 1981

Followed up: Pretenders (December 1979) The second and final album to be issued by the original Pretenders line-up of Chrissie Hynde, James Honeyman-Scott, Pete Farndon and Martin Chambers included the hits I Go To Sleep, Message Of Love and Talk Of The Town. Pretenders II album cover. Picture: Alamy

U2 - October Release date: 12th October 1981

Followed up: Boy (October 1980) The second album from the Dublin post-punk quartet included the chart hits Fire and Gloria. U2 - October album cover. Picture: Press

The Cult - Love Release date: 18th October 1985

Followed up: Dreamtime (August 1984) The second album from the British band saw them embrace gothic rock, with singles like Rain, Revolution and the classic She Sells Sanctuary. The Cult - Love album cover. Picture: Alamy

R.E.M - Reckoning Release date: 9th April 1984

Followed up: Murmur (April 1983) The second album from Athens, Georgia's finest exports included the singles So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry) and (Don't Go Back To) Rockville. R.E.M - Reckoning album cover. Picture: Alamy

Metallica - Ride The Lightning Release date: 27th July 1984

Followed up: Kill 'Em All (July 1983) The second studio album from the metal legends included the classic song Creeping Death. Metallica - Ride The Lightning album cover. Picture: Alamy