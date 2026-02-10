The greatest ever Classic Rock Love Songs

10 February 2026, 16:08

Fine purveyors of Classic Rock Love Songs to get you in the romantic mood: Freddie Mercury, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi and Stevie Nicks. Picture: Goddard Archive/Fabio Diena/DPA Picture Alliance/Alamy Stock Photo

Valentine's Day is on the way, so Radio X Classic Rock has the perfect romantic playlist for the rock and metal fan in your life...

  1. AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long

    From the album: Back In Black (1980)

    • "The walls start shaking, the Earth was quaking." The irrepressible Aussies with a tale of an amazing partner.
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: The morning after a night of passion.

    AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long (Official Video)

  2. Bryan Adams - Heaven

    • From the album: Reckless (1984)
    • Enormous ballad from the Canadian master
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: An anniversary moment.

    Bryan Adams - Heaven

  3. Aerosmith - Crazy

    • From the album: Get A Grip (1993)
    • "I'm never, never, never gonna be the same!"
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you're driven to distraction

    Aerosmith - Crazy (Official Music Video)

  4. The Beatles - Something

    • From the album: Abbey Road (1969)
    • George Harrison's perfect song for his wife Patti.
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Gazing in admiration at your other half.

    The Beatles - Something

  5. Pat Benatar - Love Is A Battlefield

    • From the album: Live From Earth (1983)
    • "No one can tell us we're wrong, searching our hearts for so long"
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When the going isn't easy.

    Pat Benatar - Love Is A Battlefield (Official Music Video)

  6. Blondie - Call Me

    • From the album: American Gigolo soundtrack (1980)
    • "Roll me in designer sheets, I'll never get enough." Classy.
    • The ideal tune for: an urgent dash to a rendezvous.

    Blondie - Call me

  7. Bon Jovi - In These Arms

    • From the album: Keep The Faith (1992)
    • "Baby I want you like the roses want the rain."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Letting them know how much they mean to you.

    Bon Jovi - In These Arms

  8. David Bowie - Modern Love

    • From the album: Let's Dance (1983)
    • "Gets me to the church on time."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Protesting too much.

    David Bowie - Modern Love (Official Video)

  9. Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love

    • From the album Love Bites (1978)
    • Because sometimes you shouldn't go there.
    • The ideal tune for: when the dust has settled.

    Buzzcocks - Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?) (TOTP, 1978)

  10. Derek And The Dominos - Layla

    • From the album: Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs (1970)
    • "Darling, won't you ease my worried mind?"
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you're crazy about them.

    Derek And The Dominos - Layla

  11. Dire Straits - Romeo And Juliet

    • From the album: Making Movies (1980)
    • "Juliet, the dice was loaded from the start, and I bet, and you exploded into my heart."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When it doesn't turn out quite the way you thought it would.

    Dire Straits - Romeo And Juliet (Official Music Video)

  12. The Doors - Light My Fire

    • From the album: The Doors (1967)
    • "The time to hesitate is through, no time to wallow in the mire."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When sparks are flying.

    The Doors - Light My Fire

  13. Electric Light Orchestra - Sweet Talkin' Woman

    • From the album: Out Of The Blue (1977)
    • "You got me runnin', you got me searchin'"
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Trying to win them back.

    Electric Light Orchestra - Sweet Talkin' Woman (1978)

  14. The Faces - Stay With Me

    • From the album: A Nod Is As Good As A Wink... To A Blind Horse (1971)
    • "Let's go upstairs and read my Tarot cards, come on, honey."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Nothin' too serious.

    Rod Stewart and The Faces Stay With Me 1972 HQ

  15. Fleetwood Mac - Dreams

    • From the album: Rumours (1977)
    • "Have you any dreams you'd like to sell, dreams of loneliness?"
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When it comes to the crunch.

    Fleetwood Mac - Dreams (Official Music Video) [4K Remaster]

  16. Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is

    • From the album: Agent Provocateur (1984)
    • "I better read between the lines, in case I need it when I'm older."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you finally let your defences down.

    Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is (Official Music Video)

  17. Peter Frampton - Show Me The Way

    • From the album: Frampton/Frampton Comes Alive (1975/6)
    • "I want you to show me the way..."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you're ready to commit.

    Peter Frampton Live 1975 Show Me The Way

  18. Guns N'Roses - November Rain

    • From the album: Use Your Illusion I (1991)
    • "So if you want to love me then darlin' don't refrain."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: The wedding day, obviously.

    Guns N' Roses - November Rain

  19. Billy Idol - White Wedding

    • From the album: Billy idol (1982)
    • "It's a nice day to start again!"
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: The wedding day, obviously (again).

    Billy Idol - White Wedding (Part 1)

  20. Marillion - Kayleigh

    • From the album: Misplaced Childhood (1985)
    • "Please excuse me, I never meant to break your heart."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you're too scared to pick up the phone.

    Marillion - Kayleigh

  21. Meat Loaf - You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth

    • From the album: Bat Out Of Hell (1977)
    • "It must have been while you were kissing me."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Those unexpected moments.

    Meat Loaf - You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night) (PCM Stereo)

  22. Mr Big - To Be With You

    • From the album: Lean Into It (1991)
    • "Deep inside I hope you feel it too."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When they're better off with you!

    Mr. Big - To Be With You 4K Video

  23. Queen - You're My Best Friend

    • From the album: A Night At The Opera (1975)
    • "Ooh, you make me live, whenever this world is cruel to me."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you need to reiterate the basics.

    Queen - You're My Best Friend (Official Video)

  24. Robert Palmer - Bad Case Of Loving You

    • From the album: Secrets (1979)
    • "No pill's gonna cure my ill."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you've got it bad.

    Robert Palmer - Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor Doctor) [Official Video]

  25. The Police - Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

    • From the album: Ghost In The Machine (1981)
    • "Everything she do just turns me on."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you need to tell them.

    The Police - Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (Official Music Video)

  26. Rainbow - Since You Been Gone

    • From the album: Down To Earth (1979)
    • "These four wall are closing in, look at the fix you put me in."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When they've messed up your head.

    Rainbow - Since You've Been Gone

  27. REO Speedwagon - Can't Fight This Feeling

    • From the album: Wheels Are Turnin' (1984)
    • "What started out as friendship has grown stronger."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: Just admit it, for heaven's sake.

    REO Speedwagon - Can't Fight This Feeling (Official HD Video)

  28. The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses

    • From the album: Sticky Fingers (1971)
    • "We'll ride them some day."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: A love that's for the ages.

    The Rolling Stones - Wild Horses (Live)

  29. Roxy Music - Love Is The Drug

    • From the album: Siren (1975)
    • "Dim the lights, you can guess the rest."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you're on the market.

    Roxy Music - Love Is The Drug

  30. Patti Smith - Because The Night

    • From the album: Easter (1978)
    • "Take my hand, come undercover, they can't hurt you now."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you need to remind them you're the one.

    Patti Smith Group - Because the Night (Official Audio)

  31. Rod Stewart - Maggie May

    • From the album: Every Picture Tells A Story (1971)
    • "You stole my soul, and that's a pain I can do without."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When it's a bittersweet memory.

    Rod Stewart - Maggie May (1971)

  32. U2 - With Or Without You

    • From the album: The Joshua Tree (1987)
    • "You give it all but I want more, and I'm waiting for you."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you can't do without them.

    U2 - With Or Without You (Official Music Video)

  33. Van Halen - Why Can't This Be Love

    • From the album: 5150 (1986)
    • "Whoa, here it comes, that funny feeling again."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you can't work out why you're feeling like this.

    Van Halen - Why Can't This Be Love (1986) (Music Video) WIDESCREEN 720p

  34. Whitesnake - Is This Love

    • From the album: Whitesnake (1987)
    • "I find I spend my time waiting on your call."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you realise this may be "the one".

    Whitesnake - Is This Love (Official Music Video)

  35. ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin'

    • From the album: Eliminator (1983)
    • "Like a boomerang I need a repeat."
    • The ideal Classic Rock Love Song for: When you need lovin', hugs and kisses (in that order).

    ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin' (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]

