The 20 greatest Classic Rock concept albums

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The Radio X Indie Night with Rich Wolfenden 7pm - 11pm
15 May 2026, 10:36
When rock gets conceptual, can you follow the story? From Lonely Hearts Club Bands to Pinball Wizards, Spiders From Mars to Another Brick In The Wall, here are some of the most notable concept albums.
Yes, it's barely a concept outside of the first two songs and the title track's reprise, but as a method of distancing The Beatles from their Fab Four image, it's perfect. It's one of the biggest-selling and most critically-acclaimed albums of all time.
Former Brummie R&B act were at the last chance saloon when they were given a chunk of cash by their label to make an album that would show off the then-new stereo technology. The addition of an orchestra to the band's increasingly ambitious ideas made them into prog rock pioneers and they never looked back. See also: In Search Of The Lost Chord (1968), On The Threshold Of A Dream (1969) and To Our Children's Children's Children (1969).
Years before they became kings of the disco scene, the Bee Gees moved from their early winsome, maudlin pop tunes to a more progressive sound via this ambitious double set featuring orchestral backing and instrumental interludes. The concept doesn't find its way into all the songs, mainly due to the tensions that had grown between the three Gibb brothers; disagreements over Odessa prompted Robin Gibb to leave the band, leaving Barry and Maurice to carry on as a duo for a couple of years. The album famously featured a flocked material cover which caused an allergic reaction in some workers at the Polydor pressing plant.
It wasn't the first "rock opera", but it's the greatest. This ambitious double album was later staged as a musical, a symphonic album and a star-studded film featuring Elton John and Tina Turner.
Originally conceived as a television musical, the story for The Kinks' seventh album expands on the nostalgic themes of their previous LP, The Village Green Preservation Society. Ray Davies was inspired by his elder sister Rose and her husband Arthur leaving the UK for Australia in the early 60s, the era of the "£10 Poms", when emigration to the Southern hemisphere was actively encouraged. The Kinks would continue to explore the concept album with later releases, but this is its purest form.
Future synth soundtrack legend Vangelis and future lounge crooner Demis Roussos started out in this Greek prog outfit, calling time on the groyp with this ambitious double album. Apparently they all hated each other when they made it!
Frontman Ian Anderson was annoyed when critics claimed that the band's previous album Aqualung was a "concept album", so the follow-up was intended to be a parody of the entire "progressive" scene. The album came wrapped in a 12-page newspaper detailing the exploits of "Gerald Bostock". Very conceptual.
Ziggy isn't a fully-formed concept album, but it's possible to project a narrative onto the songs.The album made Bowie a superstar and almost trapped him into being a teen idol like his friend Marc Bolan. In a canny move, the musician "killed off" Ziggy on stage on 3rd July 1973 and pursued other influences and characters.
Former session musician and Strawbs member Wakeman issued his first solo album, Piano Vibrations. For the follow-up, the keyboard wizard created a suite of pieces interpreting the character of each of Henry VIII's wives in music. Members of Yes appeared on the album, as Rick had joined the prog giants in 1971... but his solo success prompted him to leave the band in May 1974. His next outing was another conceptual work: Journey To The Centre Of The Earth!
As bleak as a concept album can possibly be, this can be a tough listen as the fictional couple's relationship degenerates. One legendary story claims that to get the sound of children crying for the track The Kids, producer Bob Ezrin told his own offspring their mother had died and set the tapes rolling to capture their reaction. Their mum was fine.
A hugely ambitious release from the progressive rock pioneers, it topped the UK album charts for two weeks. However, keyboard player Rick Wakeman publicly criticised the LP, later saying "We had too much for a single album but not enough for a double, so we padded it out and the padding is awful".
Described on the cover as "A Symphony", this was Jeff Lynne's response to his father's opinion that previous ELO tracks "had no tune". Using a full orchestra for the first time, this is genuine symphonic rock and the gorgeous sngle Can't Get It Out Of My Head shows off Lynne's penchant for Beatle-isms.
Peter Gabriel bade farewell to Genesis with this ambitious double set.
Horror icon Vincent Price turned up to voice "The Curator", a decade before his star turn on Michael Jackson's Thriller, making Cooper the premier exponent of shock rock.
Roger Waters finds himself alienated from his band members and audience and writes a bitter but successful album that effectively ends Pink Floyd (apart from The Final Cut. Oh and the three albums the remaining members made without Waters).
The psychedelic punks from Guildford had been expanding their scope over the previous couple of years, with 1979's The Raven taking in such topics as nuclear arms, the Middle East and heroin addiction. The follow up album expands the Raven track Meninblack to a full-length exploration of the mysterious titular characters that make sinister threats to UFO witnesses and tie this in with the theory that aliens have been guiding human development since ancient times. Despite scoring a Top 10 hit with the album, fans and critics were nonplussed by the record. The follow-up, La Folie, was more straightforward with the single Golden Brown being The Stranglers' biggest success.
Waters was a big fan of a concept while he was still working with Pink Floyd and his first solo album, The Pros And Cons Of Hitch-Hiking, featured a running story about a midlife crisis. The follow-up was even more theatrical, with the Radio K.A.O.S. "DJ" linking the tracks. When Waters toured the album, genuine Los Angeles DJ Jim Ladd ran a "radio show" from the stage, taking calls from audience members (they had to use a phone booth in those days).
The fourth album from Aylesbury's leaders of "neo-prog" was a rather bleak conceptual affair, but they kept their pop sensibilities in play and the album spawned three Top 30 hits, with Incommunicado reaching Number 6. Frontman Fish left after the subsequent tour, but it was a fine way to go out.
Coming up with some thoughts about Maiden's seventh album, founding member Steve Harris was inspired by author Orson Scott Card's 1987 fantasy novel, Seventh Son. Frontman Bruce Dickinson later claimed that the concept peters out towards the end and the album actually has no real story. "It's about good and evil, heaven and hell," he said. "But isn't every Iron Maiden record?"