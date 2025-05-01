10 great closing lines from Classic Rock albums

How to bring down the curtain on a masterpiece? Here are 10 great examples from the world of Classic Rock, from The Beatles, Queen and beyond.

"Right now I can't read too good / Don't send me no more letters no / Not unless you mail them From Desolation Row" Bob Dylan - Desolation Row, the final track on Highway 61 Revisited (1965) Bob Dylan - Desolation Row (Official Audio)

"Could I ever find in you again, the things that made me love you so much then? Could we ever bring 'em back once they have gone? Oh, Caroline, no" The Beach Boys - Caroline No, the final track on Pet Sounds (1966)

"The end of laughter and soft lies / The end of nights we tried to die / This is the end" The End by The Doors, the final track on The Doors (1967) The End

"And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make." The Beatles The End, the final track* on Abbey Road (1969) *if you ignore the "hidden track" Her Majesty The End (Remastered 2009)

"You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometimes you just might find... You just might find that you get what you need" The Rolling Stones - You Can't Always Get What You Want, the final track on Let It Bleed (1969) The Rolling Stones - You Can’t Always Get What You Want (Official Lyric Video)

"Meet the new boss / Same as the old boss" The Who - Won't Be Fooled Again, the final track on Who's Next (1971) Won't Get Fooled Again

"Oh, give me your hands / Cause you're wonderful / Oh, give me your hands" David Bowie - Rock 'N' Roll Suicide, the final track on The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars (1972) Rock 'n' Roll Suicide (2012 Remaster)

"All that is now / All that is gone / All that's to come / And everything under the sun is in tune / But the sun is eclipsed by the moon" Pink Floyd - Eclipse, the final track on Dark Side Of The Moon (1973) Pink Floyd - Eclipse (2023 Remaster)

"Nothing really matters / Anyone can see / Nothing really matters / Nothing really matters to me" Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody, the final words heard on A Night At The Opera (1975) (the final track is Brian May's guitar cover of God Save The Queen, of course) Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)