Bob Dylan announces UK and Ireland dates for November 2025

Bob Dylan performs live on stage at Hyde Park on 12th July 2019 in London, England. Picture: Alamy

The legendary musician will return to these shores for more dates in the UK and Ireland later this year. Find out how to get tickets here.

Legendary songwriter Bob Dylan is set to return to the UK this autumn for further dates on his Rough And Rowdy Ways tour.

The peerless musician is set to tour across the USA this summer, before kicking off a string of UK dates at the Brighton Centre on 7th November.

The tour will then cross the UK and Ireland with dates in Swansea, Coventry, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Killarney and Dublin.

Dylan’s first gig in the UK was at The King & Queen pub in Fitzrovia, London, in 1962, while he first played Ireland at the Adelphi Cinema on his famous 1966 world tour.

Tickets for Bob Dylan's 2025 dates are set to go on sale at 10am on Friday 18th July.

Bob Dylan UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2025. Picture: Press

Bob Dylan UK and Ireland tour dates 2025