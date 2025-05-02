Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler is having nightmares and "palpitations" ahead of farewell show

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler in 2019. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Black Sabbath bassist has admitted he has nerves ahead of the milestone event, which takes place at Villa Park this summer.

Geezer Butler is having nightmares and heart "palpitations" ahead of Black Sabbath's final gig this summer.

Earlier this year, the legendary heavy metal band confirmed they would reunite for one last show, with their classic line-up - completed by frontman Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward getting together for the first time in 20 years in an extravaganza named Back To The Beginning: The Farewell Show.

However the bassist has admitted the nerves have already started, telling The Guardian: "I’m already having palpitations".

The Paranoid rocker added: “In fact, I had a nightmare last night. I dreamed everything went wrong on stage and we all turned to dust. It’s important that we leave a great impression, since it’s the final time that people will experience us live. So it has to be great on the night.”

Ozzy revealed the nature of his "training" for the gig in the interview, telling the outlet: "do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me. It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s like starting all over again. I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going. I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs. I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down, but the point is I’ll be there, and I’ll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up.”

The Prince Of Darkness also maintained that he won't be performing a full set, telling the magazine: "We’re only playing a couple of songs each. I don’t want people thinking, ‘We’re getting ripped off’, because it’s just going to be … what’s the word? … a sample, you’re going to get a few songs each by Ozzy and Sabbath.”

Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning poster. Picture: Press

The final show, which is curated by Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, will also include appearances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon - with Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler and the surviving Soundgarden members recently added to the line-up.

The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians with the following artists announced so far: Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

Sharon Osbourne on Black Sabbath's final show & Ozzy's health

Asked how she felt about the announcement, Sharon told Ruth Wood on behalf of Radio X Classic Rock: "Very emotional but very happy. It's time for Ozzy to say goodnight to everybody and what better way to do it than to do it surrounded by your friends, your family and back to the beginning, the place where he was born in Aston?"

Speaking of the incredible star-studded line-up for the show, she added: "It's heartwarming and to realise what great friends you've got. And Ozzy is loved and by his peers and Sabbath. You know, Ozzy and Sabbath are loved and it's fantastic. It's really a great feeling to think that all the years you've been in the industry and you're still loved and relevant and, you know, people want to celebrate your body of work that you've done. And the fans, you know, it's all about the fans too."

Quizzed how Ozzy will be preparing for the show, amidst his health battles, the former Celebrity Big Brother star reflected: "Parkinson's isn't something that goes away. You have it forever. There's no cure. So he has battles with it where he has to work with the physical therapist every day. And, you know, he's got to keep his muscles going, and he's, you know, he's... He's fine. As fine as you can be with Parkinson's, you know?"

Meanwhile, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello who is the Musical Director of the event has teased that it “will be the greatest heavy metal show ever" with a host of surprise guests.

All profits from the show will be shared equally between Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

