The 20 best classic Punk debut albums

Radio X Classic Rock picks the greatest examples of punk, from pioneers like The Stooges and Patti Smith to legends like the Sex Pistols, The Clash and the Ramones.

The Stooges - The Stooges: release date 5th August 1969 The Michigan band's debut was produced by Velvet Underground man John Cale and made singer Iggy Pop the Godfather of Punk with its primitive but energetic garage rock tunes such as 1969, I Wanna Be Your Dog and No Fun (later covered by the Sex Pistols). The Stooges' debut album cover. Picture: Alamy

Patti Smith - Horses: release date 10th November 1975 Smith's iconic debut album was one of the catalysts for punk and included her cover of the standard Gloria. Patti Smith - Horses album cover. Picture: Alamy

Ramones - Ramones: release date 23rd April 1976 Here comes the new guard: the debut album from the New York "brothers" was one of the first signs of punk on vinyl from the USA and included the no-nonsense tunes Blitzkrieg Bop and I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend. Ramones debut album cover. Picture: Alamy

Blondie - Blondie: released December 1976 Issued at the tail end of 1976, the New York new wave band fronted by Debbie Harry included the singles X Offender, Rip Her To Shreds and In The Flesh. Blondie debut album cover. Picture: Alamy

Television - Marquee Moon: release date 8th February 1977 It didn’t sell well in their native US, but over in Great Britain, Tom Verlaine’s art rockers has a surprise hit and their avant-garde guitar music cast a long shadow over post-punk. The epic ten minute title track remains a classic. Television - Marquee Moon album cover. Picture: Press

The Damned - Damned Damned Damned: release date 18th February 1977 The London band released their debut album, which featured the first British punk single New Rose and the excellent Neat Neat Neat. The Damned - Damned Damned Damned album cover. Picture: Press

The Clash - The Clash: release date 8th April 1977 The debut album from Joe Strummer's punk pioneers included the singles White Riot and Remote Control, plus Career Opportunities, Janie Jones and a cover of Junior Murvin's Police & Thieves. The Clash debut album cover. Picture: Press

The Stranglers - Rattus Norvegicus: release date 15th April 1977 The Guildford punks released their debut LP, which included (Get A) Grip (On Yourself) and Hanging Around... it wouldn't be the last we hear from them in '77... The Stranglers - Rattus Norvegicus album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Jam - In The City: release date 20th May 1977 Released five days before Paul Weller's 19th birthday, the Woking band's classic debut featured the title track and a cover of the Batman theme. The Jam - In The City album cover. Picture: Press

Talking Heads - Talking Heads '77: release date 16th September 1977 The debut album from David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison included the classic single Psycho Killer, plus Pulled Up and Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town. Talking Heads '77 album cover. Picture: Alamy

Sex Pistols - Never Mind The Bollocks: release date 28th October 1977 The legendary punk band issued their one and only studio album this year, which included all their hits: Anarchy In The UK, Pretty Vacant, Holidays In The Sun and God Save The Queen. Sex Pistols - Never Mind The Bollocks album cover. Picture: Press

The Adverts - Crossing The Red Sea With The Adverts: release date 17th February 1978 TV Smith and Gaye Advert's band of ironic punks issued what was essentially the blueprint for the genre with tracks like Bored Teenagers and One Chord Wonders. The Adverts - Crossing The Red Sea With The Adverts album cover. Picture: Press

Buzzcocks - Another Music In A Different Kitchen: release date 10th March 1978 The debut album from the pioneering Manchester punks included the tracks I Don't Mind and Fast Cars. Buzzcocks - Another Music In A Different Kitchen album cover. Picture: Press

Devo - Q. Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! Release date 28th August 1978 David Bowie was in the frame to produce the Akron art punks' debut album, but his mate Brian Eno ended up with the job. While Devo's conceptual hi-jinks might be the antithesis of punk, the band had a satirical, political edge and they were not afraid to kill their idols - as proved by their incredible cover of (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction. Devo - Q. Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! US album cover. Picture: Press

X-Ray Spex - Germfree Adolescents: release date 10th November 1978 The debut from the London punks fronted by singer Poly Styrene didn't include their single Oh Bondage! Up Yours! but did feature their hit The Day The World Turned Day-Glo. X-Ray Spex - Germfree Adolescents album cover. Picture: Press

Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Scream: released 13th November 1978 One of the first wave of punks, the Banshees took an unusually long time to release an album, but the results were hugely-influential. Tracks included Overground and Metal Postcard. Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Scream album cover. Picture: Alamy

Stiff Little Fingers - Inflammable Material: release date 2nd February 1979 The Northern Irish band's politically-charged debut included the singles Suspect Device and Alternative Ulster. Stiff Little Fingers - Inflammable Material album cover. Picture: Press

The Slits - Cut: release date 7th September 1979 The all-female punk band formed back in 1976 and supported The Clash on their White Riot tour in 1977, but it wasn't until 1979 that they issued their debut album. The combination of punk attitude, reggae rhythms and Ari Up's astonishing voice meant Cut was well worth the wait. The single was Typical Girls, backed with a cover of I Heard It Through The Grapevine. The Slits - Cut album cover. Picture: Press

Adam & The Ants - Dirk Wears White Sox: release date 30th November 1979 Adam was one of the original Kings Road punks, but found it difficult to get his musical career started after an appearance in the film Jubilee and an uncharcteristic one-off single, Young Parisians. This debut album featured an early line-up of the Ants and included the tracks Car Trouble and Never Trust A Man (With Egg On His Face). The rest of the band dumped Adam and formed Bow Wow Wow, leaving the singer to have a rethink - pop stardom soon followed. Adam & The Ants - Dirk Wears White Sox album cover. Picture: Press