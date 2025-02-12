The 20 best Classic Rock break-up songs

Valentine's Day may be upon us, but rock music is here to remind you that the course of true love is not always smooth... as everyone from The Rolling Stones to Fleetwood Mac can tell you.

Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice, It's Alright (1963) "I ain't a-saying you treated me unkind / You could've done better, but I don't mind / You just kinda wasted my precious time." Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice, It's All Right (Official Audio)

The Beatles - Yesterday (1965) "Why she had to go, I don't know, she wouldn't say / I said something wrong, now I long for yesterday." Yesterday (With Spoken Word Intro / Live From Studio 50, New York City / 1965)

Led Zeppelin - Babe I'm Gonna Leave You (1969) "You made me happy every single day / But now, I've got to go away." Led Zeppelin - Babe I'm Gonna Leave You (Danmarks Radio 1969) [Official Video]

Harry Nilsson - Without You (1971) "I guess that's just the way the story goes / You always smile, but in your eyes, your sorrow shows." Harry Nilsson -Without You

Carole King - It's Too Late (1971) "Something inside has died / And I can't hide and I just can't fake it." Carole King - It's Too Late (from Welcome To My Living Room)

The Rolling Stones - Angie (1973) "Oh Angie, don't you weep, all your kisses still taste sweet / I hate that sadness in your eyes / But Angie, Angie... ain't it time we said goodbye?" The Rolling Stones - Angie - OFFICIAL PROMO (Version 1)

Hall & Oates - She's Gone (1973) "She's gone, she's gone / Oh I... I better learn how to face it." She's Gone (1976) - Hall & Oates

Linda Ronstadt - You're No Good (1974) "Feelin' better now that we're through / Feelin' better, 'cause I'm over you." NEW * You're No Good - Linda Ronstadt {Stereo} 1974

Nazareth - Love Hurts (1974) "Love is just a lie / Made to make you blue." Nazareth - Love Hurts (Auftritt im ORF, 1975)

Rainbow - Since You Been Gone (1976) "These four walls are closing in /Look at the fix you've put me in." Rainbow - Since You've Been Gone

Elton John - Sorry Seems To Be the Hardest Word (1976) "What do I say when it's all over? And sorry seems to be the hardest word?" Elton John - Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

Chicago - If You Leave Me Now (1976) "How could we end it all this way? / When tomorrow comes and we'll both regret / The things we said today." If You Leave Me Now - Chicago (1976) HD Musikladen

Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way (1977) "If I could, maybe I'd give you my world / How can I when you won't take it from me?" Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]

The Police - The Bed's Too Big Without You (1979) "Cold wind blows right through that open door / I can't sleep with your memory." The Police - The Bed's Too Big Without You (Official Visualiser)

Phil Collins - In The Air Tonight (1981) "So you can wipe off that grin / I know where you've been / It's all been a pack of lies." Phil Collins - In The Air Tonight (Official Music Video)

Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse Of The Heart (1983) "Once upon a time, I was falling in love / But now I'm only falling apart." Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse of the Heart (Turn Around) (Official Video)

Pat Benatar - Love Is A Battlefield (1983) "Do I stand in your way / Or am I the best thing you've had?" Pat Benatar - Love Is A Battlefield (Official Music Video)

Bon Jovi - You Give Love A Bad Name (1986) "An angel's smile is what you sell / You promised me heaven, then put me through hell." Bon Jovi - You Give Love A Bad Name (Official Music Video)

Def Leppard - Love Bites (1988) "When I'm with you, are you somewhere else? Am I getting through or do you please yourself?" Def Leppard - Love Bites