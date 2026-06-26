The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1983

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The Radio X Indie Night with Rich Wolfenden 7pm - 11pm
26 June 2026, 17:17 | Updated: 26 June 2026, 17:20
'83 was a highpoint of 80s rock, with Kill 'Em All, Eliminator, Pyromania, The Final Cut and many more great albums finding huge audiences...
The eighth album from the Californian rock bandincluded the singles Separate Ways (Worlds Apart), Faithfully and After The Fall.
The third album by the American metal band included their hit cover of Slade's Cum On Feel The Noize.
The third album from the Sheffield rockers was a commercial hit in the US and spawned the singles Photograph, Rock Of Ages and Too Late For Love.
The Irish band's third album saw them break America, with songs such as New Year's Day, Two Hearts Beat As One and Sunday Bloody Sunday.
The final album from Lizzy before the band went on its farewell tour featured John Sykes as replacement for Snowy White on guitar. The album spawned the singles Cold Sweat and The Sun Goes Down - frontman Phil Lynott died in January 1986 aged 36.
Intended on being the very last Floyd album (until David Gimour and Nick Mason resurrected the band in 1987), this was a very personal album for bassist and founding member Roger Waters. Only one single was released, Not Now John, which made it to No 30 in the charts.
The Texas trio's eighth studio album saw them become stars of MTV with the inventive videos for tracks like Sharp Dressed Man, Legs, TV Dinners and Gimme All Your Lovin'.
The second album from Dee Snider's glam rockers included the hits I Am (I'm Me) and The Kids Are Back.
The debut album from the Athens, Georgia band was one of the biggest cult hits of 1983 and included a re-recording of their debut single Radio Free Europe and Talk About The Passion.
Bowie's biggest worldwide hit was produced by Chic mastermind Nile Rodgers and included the singles China Girl, Modern Love and the title track, which became the star's fourth UK No 1 single.
The fourth album from the iconic British metal band included Flight Of Icarus and The Trooper (later to be the name of the official Iron Maiden beer!).
After leaving Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio and Vinny Appice formed Dio, whose debut album had hits with the title track and the song Rainbow In The Dark.
The fifth album from the New York art rock band included the singles Burning Down The House and This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody).
The fifth and final album from the trio of Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland saw the band go out on a high: singles included King Of Pain, Wrapped Around Your Finger and Every Breath You Take, a UK No 1.
After leaving post-punk act Skids, Stuart Adamson had success with a new band. Big Country. Their debut album included the hits Fields Of Fire, Chance and In A Big Country.
The debut album from the iconic Los Angeles metal band included the tracks Whiplash and Jump In The Fire.
The follow-up to 1981's For Those About To Rock We Salute You included the singles Guns For Hire and Nervous Shakedown.
The glam metal band's first album "without make-up" and the only one to feature guitarist Vinnie Vincent as an (semi) official member of the band included the single All Hell's Breakin' Loose.
The second album from the Hollywood glam rockers included Looks That Kill, Too Young To Fall In Love and a cover of The Beatles' Helter Skelter.
The twelfth studio album from Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks included the singles Mama and That's All.
Recorded between Queen's Hot Space and The Works albums, the legendary guitarist issued this mini-LP was a mock-soundtrack to a Japanese TV show, which featured Eddie Van Halen on guitar and Roger Taylor on drums.
The former Generation X frontman's second studio album included the hit title track, plus the singles Eyes Without A Face and Flesh For Fantasy.
The British prog rock band saw the return of vocalist Jon Anderson return for their 11th album, which spawned the huge worldwide hit Owner Of A Lonely Heart.
Another big seller for the Stones, but the cracks in the facade were already beginning to show... with tensions growing between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards behind the scenes. Singles included She Was Hot, Too Much Blood and Undercover Of The Night.
The former Black Sabbath frontman's third solo album included the hit title track and the single So Tired.