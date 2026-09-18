The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1981

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The Radio X Indie Night with Rich Wolfenden 7pm - 11pm
18 September 2026, 19:00
Take a musical trip back in time to the year of Ghosts In The Machine, Tattoo You, Killers, 4, Dead Ringer and For Those About To Rock.
The Chicago band's tenth studio album included The Best of Times, Too Much Time On My Hands and Nothing Ever Goes As Planned.
The eighth album from the Canadian prog rockers included their hit Tom Sawyer, plus Vital Signs and Limelight.
Taking time out from Genesis, Phil's debut solo album included the epic single In The Air Tonight and If Leaving Me Is Easy.
The second album from the British metallers was the last to feature original singer Paul Di'Anno. Singles includes Purgatory and Twilight Zone.
The ninth album from the British rock legends was their first without drummer Keith Moon, who had died in 1978. His place was taken by Kenney Jones. Tracks included You Better You Bet and Don't Let Go The Coat.
The US rock band's fourth album included So This Is Love?, Unchained, Mean Street and Hear About It Later.
Initially rejected by his record company, Harrison's ninth album was issued in the summer of 1981 after he added a tribute to his late colleague John Lennon called All Those Years Ago.
The trio's final album before they became MTV stars included the tracks Leila, Tube Snake Boogie and the live favourite Pearl Necklace.
The British-American rock band's fourth album (obvs) included the hit single Waiting For A Girl Like You.
The seventh studio album from the Californian rock band included their all time great Don't Stop Believin', Who's Crying Now, Open Arms and Still They Ride.
The Fleetwood Mac star's debut solo album included the singles Edge Of Seventeen and Leather And Lace.
The Royal Wedding week saw Jeff Lynne's symphonic rockers issue their ninth album, which included Here Is The News, Hold On Tight and Ticket To The Moon.
The second and final album to be issued by the original Pretenders line-up of Chrissie Hynde, James Honeyman-Scott, Pete Farndon and Martin Chambers included the hits I Go To Sleep, Message Of Love and Talk Of The Town.
A ragbag of studio outtakes and unfinished tracks was concocted so the Stones had a new album to tour, but still spawned some genuine hits, including Start Me Up, Waiting On A Friend and Hang Fire.
The duo's tenth studio album includes the singles Private Eyes and I Can't Go For That (No Can Do).
It was only Meat's second solo album after the mammoth Bat Out Of Hell and included Read 'Em And Weep and the Cher collaboration Dead Ringer For Love.
The British prog band's eleventh album saw them head further into pop territory with the hit titles track and No Reply At All.
The second studio album from the former Black Sabbath singer was the last to feature guitarist Randy Rhoads, who died in a plane crash while touring in March 1982. The album included Over The Mountain, Tonight and Flying High Again.
The new wave trio's fourth album includes the singles Invisible Sun, Spirits In The Material World and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.
The second album from the Dublin post-punk quartet included the chart hits Fire and Gloria.
Despite being their tenth album, this was the Massachusetts rockers' first album to chart in the UK, and a Billboard No 1 thanks to the hit title track and the classic Centrefold. The band also opened for the Rolling Stones on their European tour the following year.
Rod's eleventh album included the hits Tonight I'm Yours (Don't Hurt Me), Young Turks and a cover of Ace's How Long.
The debut album from the Hollywood glam rockers included Stick To Your Guns and Live Wire.
The former Runaways guitarist had her biggest hit with the title track - a cover of British band the Arrows' 1976 single. The album also included Love Is Pain and Crimson And Clover.
Acca Dacca's first and only US No 1 album included the epic title track, plus the single Let's Get It Up.