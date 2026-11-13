The 25 best Classic Rock songs of 1986

1986 was a key year for Classic Rock, balancing stadium-sized ambition sharing the stage with the first signs of the superstars of the 1990s.

Bon Jovi and Metallica established themselves as the top tier of the future, while established acts like Aerosmith, AC/DC and Genesis found bigger and more enthusiastic audiences...

Survivor - Burning Heart: release date 13th January 1986 The Chicago band's first UK hit since Eye Of The Tiger topped the charts was taken from another movie, this time from Rocky IV. The song was originally released at the tail end of 1985, but peaked at Number 5 in Britain a year later. Survivor - Burning Heart

Ozzy Osbourne - Shot In the Dark: release date 20th January 1986 The lead single from the former Black Sabbath frontman's fourth solo album The Ultimate Sin made Number 20 in the UK. Ozzy Osbourne - Shot In The Dark (Video Clip)

Simple Minds - Sanctify Yourself: release date 27th January 1986 Following their landmark appearance at Live Aid, Jim Kerr and co issued their seventh album Once Upon A Time in September 1985. This was the second single, the follow-up to Alive And Kicking and their third Top 10 single in a row. Simple Minds - Sanctify Yourself

Heart - These Dreams: release date 24th February 1986 Originally taken from the American rock band's self-titled eighth album, this power ballad was co-written by Elton John's collaborator Bernie Taupin and peaked at Number 62 on the UK chart on its initial release at the start of 1986. Following the success of the group's single Alone in 1987, These Dreams was reiussed as a double A-side with Never and climbed to Number 8 in March 1988. Heart - These Dreams

Van Halen - Why Can't This Be Love: release date 24th March 1986 Sammy Hagar made his debut as the voice of Van Halen on this track, taken from the band's seventh album, 5150. Van Halen - Why Can't This Be Love [Official Video]

Queen - A Kind Of Magic: release date 17th March 1986 The title track of the British rock band's twelfth studio album peaked at Number 3. Written by Roger Taylor, A Kind Of Magic was the end theme to the adventure film Highlander, which reached British cinemas in August '86. Queen - A Kind of Magic (Official Video Remastered)

Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer: release date 14th April 1986 The former Genesis frontman had his biggest worldwide hit with the lead single from his album So. Thanks to a memorable pixellated video that included work from the Wallace & Gromit animators Aardman, the track topped the Billboard Hot 100 and made Number 4 back home. Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer (HD version)

Robert Palmer - Addicted To Love: release date 18th April 1986 Another notable video of 1986 - and one that attracted some controversy. Palmer had risen to fame in the 60s rock band Vinegar Joe and Riptide was his eighth solo album. Addicted To Love, featuring a promo featuring identically dressed models miming to the tune, topped the Billboard charts in the US and made Number 5 in Britain. Robert Palmer - Addicted To Love (Official Music Video)

Mike & The Mechanics - All I Need Is A Miracle: release date 5th May 1986 Mike Rutherford took time out from Genesis to record an album under the Mechanics name, with this second single making a meagre Number 53 in the UK, but an impressive Number 5 in America. Rutherford would be back at the day job soon enough... Mike + The Mechanics - All I Need Is A Miracle (Official HD Music Video)

Genesis - Invisible Touch: release date 19th May 1986 The English rock legends completed the transition from their status as one of the country's top prog bands in the 70s to genuine stadium rock stars of the 80s in their thirteenth album, Invisible Touch. The title track was issued as the lead single and became their only chart-topping song in the USA. Genesis - Invisible Touch (Official Music Video)

AC/DC - Who Made Who: release date 12th May 1986 Horror author Stephen King directed his only film, Maximum Overdrive, in 1986 and while the movie (about haunted trucks, honestly) was a flop, the soundtrack featured plenty of AC/DC and the band recorded some new tracks, including this classic stomper. It peaked at Number 16 in the UK. AC/DC - Who Made Who (Official HD Video)

Steve Winwood - Higher Love: release date 20th June 1986 The former Spencer Davis Group and Traffic star enjoyed a successful solo career in the 80s and Back In The High Life was his fourth outing - and biggest seller. Higher Love was the lead single and made Number 13 in the UK. Steve Winwood - Higher Love (Official Music Video)

Bruce Hornsby & The Range - The Way It Is: released July 1986 Hornsby's memorable song about the American civil rights movement was the title track from his debut album and gained a lot of airplay in the UK, where it peaked at Number 15. The Way It Is would go on to top the Billboard Hot 100 in December 1986. The Way It Is

Metallica - Master Of Puppets: release date 2nd July 1986 The only single to be taken from the thrash metal pioneers' third album was the title track. It made Number 22 in the UK charts in 2022 after appearing in the fourth season finale of Stranger Things. Master of Puppets (Remastered)

Run-DMC and Aerosmith - Walk This Way: release date 4th July 1986 The Boston rock legends had spent the first half of the 1980s struggling with addiction, dysfunctional relationships and dwindling sales. When producer Rick Rubin played the New York hip hop trio Run-DMC the band's Walk This Way for inspiration, the stage was set for one of the biggest comebacks of the decade. The track went Top 10 in the UK, Top 5 in the US and, was certified Platinum in both countries and put Aerosmith back at rock music's top table. RUN DMC - Walk This Way (Official HD Video) ft. Aerosmith

Peter Cetera - Glory Of Love: release date 14th July 1986 Cetera was the vocalist with Chicago for nearly two decades before leaving for a solo career in the summer of 1985. Solitude/Solitaire was his second album and spawned this monster ballad, which peaked at Number 3 in the UK. Peter Cetera -The Glory Of Love - Remaster

Talking Heads - Wild Wild Life: released August 1986 One of David Byrne and co's minor hits, taken from the soundtrack to the film True Stories. Wild Wild Life only made Number 43 in the UK, but fared better in the US, making Number 25. Talking Heads - Wild Wild Life (Official Video)

Iron Maiden - Wasted Years: release date 25th August 1986 The first single to be taken from the Brit Metal titans' album Somewhere In Time reached Number 18 in September 1986. Iron Maiden - Wasted Years (Official Video)

Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al: release date 5th September 1986 Mistaken identity at a party prompted the elabroate lyric to the lead single from the colossally successful Graceland album. You Can Call Me Al has been certified four times Platinum in the UK, thanks in part to the hilarious video featuring Saturday Night Live legend Chevy Chase. Paul Simon - You Can Call Me Al (Official Video)

Billy Idol - To Be A Lover: release date 22nd September 1986 Mr Idol covered this 1968 soul single by William Bell for his third solo album Whiplash Smile and was rewarded with a Top 10 Billboard hit in the US. Billy Idol - To Be A Lover

The Pretenders - Don't Get Me Wrong: release date 22nd September 1986 Apparently written for tennis ace John McEnroe, this was the second Pretenders song to make the Billboard Top 10 in America (after Back On The Chain Gang) and broke the Top 10 in Britain. The lead single from the album Get Close, the video featured Chrissie Hynde spoofing the 1960s TV series The Avengers. Pretenders - Don't Get Me Wrong (Official Music Video)

Europe - The Final Countdown: release date 13th October 1986 Joey Tempest's classic song was a surprise hit for the Swedish rock band, topping the charts in the UK, Italy, France, Belgium, Austria and the band's home country. Europe - The Final Countdown (Official Video)

Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer: release date 13th October 1986 The second single to be taken from Bon Jovi's iconic album Slippery When Wet became the band's signature song, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at Number 4 just before Christmas 1986. Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer

Status Quo - In The Army Now: release date 22nd September 1986 Originally recorded by Dutch duo Bolland & Bolland in 1981, this epic tune gave its name to the Quo's seventeenth (!) album. The track was a big hit across Europe, making Number 2 in the UK, where it was held off the top spot by Nick Berry's EastEnders tie-in Every Loser Wins. Status Quo - In The Army Now (Video)