The 20 best Classic Rock break-up songs

  1. Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice, It's Alright (1963)

    "I ain't a-saying you treated me unkind / You could've done better, but I don't mind / You just kinda wasted my precious time."

    Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice, It's All Right (Official Audio)

  2. The Beatles - Yesterday (1965)

    "Why she had to go, I don't know, she wouldn't say / I said something wrong, now I long for yesterday."

    Yesterday (With Spoken Word Intro / Live From Studio 50, New York City / 1965)

  3. Led Zeppelin - Babe I'm Gonna Leave You (1969)

    "You made me happy every single day / But now, I've got to go away."

    Led Zeppelin - Babe I'm Gonna Leave You (Danmarks Radio 1969) [Official Video]

  4. Harry Nilsson - Without You (1971)

    "I guess that's just the way the story goes / You always smile, but in your eyes, your sorrow shows."

    Harry Nilsson -Without You

  5. Carole King - It's Too Late (1971)

    "Something inside has died / And I can't hide and I just can't fake it."

    Carole King - It's Too Late (from Welcome To My Living Room)

  6. The Rolling Stones - Angie (1973)

    "Oh Angie, don't you weep, all your kisses still taste sweet / I hate that sadness in your eyes / But Angie, Angie... ain't it time we said goodbye?"

    The Rolling Stones - Angie - OFFICIAL PROMO (Version 1)

  7. Hall & Oates - She's Gone (1973)

    "She's gone, she's gone / Oh I... I better learn how to face it."

    She's Gone (1976) - Hall & Oates

  8. Linda Ronstadt - You're No Good (1974)

    "Feelin' better now that we're through / Feelin' better, 'cause I'm over you."

    NEW * You're No Good - Linda Ronstadt {Stereo} 1974

  9. Nazareth - Love Hurts (1974)

    "Love is just a lie / Made to make you blue."

    Nazareth - Love Hurts (Auftritt im ORF, 1975)

  10. Rainbow - Since You Been Gone (1976)

    "These four walls are closing in /Look at the fix you've put me in."

    Rainbow - Since You've Been Gone

  11. Elton John - Sorry Seems To Be the Hardest Word (1976)

    "What do I say when it's all over? And sorry seems to be the hardest word?"

    Elton John - Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

  12. Chicago - If You Leave Me Now (1976)

    "How could we end it all this way? / When tomorrow comes and we'll both regret / The things we said today."

    If You Leave Me Now - Chicago (1976) HD Musikladen

  13. Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way (1977)

    "If I could, maybe I'd give you my world / How can I when you won't take it from me?"

    Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way (Official Music Video) [HD Remaster]

  14. The Police - The Bed's Too Big Without You (1979)

    "Cold wind blows right through that open door / I can't sleep with your memory."

    The Police - The Bed's Too Big Without You (Official Visualiser)

  15. Phil Collins - In The Air Tonight (1981)

    "So you can wipe off that grin / I know where you've been / It's all been a pack of lies."

    Phil Collins - In The Air Tonight (Official Music Video)

  16. Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse Of The Heart (1983)

    "Once upon a time, I was falling in love / But now I'm only falling apart."

    Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse of the Heart (Turn Around) (Official Video)

  17. Pat Benatar - Love Is A Battlefield (1983)

    "Do I stand in your way / Or am I the best thing you've had?"

    Pat Benatar - Love Is A Battlefield (Official Music Video)

  18. Bon Jovi - You Give Love A Bad Name (1986)

    "An angel's smile is what you sell / You promised me heaven, then put me through hell."

    Bon Jovi - You Give Love A Bad Name (Official Music Video)

  19. Def Leppard - Love Bites (1988)

    "When I'm with you, are you somewhere else? Am I getting through or do you please yourself?"

    Def Leppard - Love Bites

  20. Aerosmith - Cryin' (1993)

    "I was cryin' when I met you / Now I'm tryin' to forget you / Love is sweet misery."

    Aerosmith - Cryin' (Official Music Video)

