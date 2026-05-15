10 things you didn't know about The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds album

"I think people are pulling my leg when they tell me it’s the greatest thing ever written," said Brian Wilson about his masterpiece Pet Sounds, which was released on 16th May 1966. Here's everything you need to know about this classic LP.

Brian Wilson envisaged Pet Sounds as a response to The Beatles By this point in the Beach Boys' career, Brian Wilson had ceased to be a touring member, preferring to work on the band's music in the studio - and it was this arrangement that prompted the making of their masterpiece Pet Sounds. The Beatles' sixth album Rubber Soul had arrived in the USA in December 1965 and the American edition of the LP had swapped out a number of tracks, turning a collection of classic pop songs into a folk rock experiment. Pet Sounds is sometimes considered to be a Brian Wilson solo album... as he was directing the recording throughout the sessions. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images This had a huge influence on Brian, who said in the documentary I Just Wasn't Made For These Times: "We prayed for an album that would be a rival to Rubber Soul. It was like a prayer, but there was some ego there." The friendly rivalry continued when Paul McCartney heard Pet Sounds, which spurred him on to conceive the Sgt Pepper project.

The Beach Boys' masterpiece followed what can only be described as a "cash-in" album The LP before Pet Sounds was Beach Boys' Party!, a recording of a fake gathering of family and friends, laid down in Hollywood's Western studio, and completed with overdubbed chat and party noises. In amongst the Beatles and Dylan covers was the Beach Boys' take on The Regents' Barbara Ann, which was popular enough to make Number 2 in the US and Number 3 in the UK. This didn't disguise the blatant cash-grab by the record label, who wanted product in the shops for Christmas 1965. "We did the Party! album to get Capitol off our back," said Carl Wilson later. Barbara Ann (Single Version / Remastered 2001)

Pet Sounds is a concept album... kind of "It wasn't really a song concept album, or lyrically a concept album," Brian Wilson said much later, "it was really a production concept album." Pet Sounds' lyrical themes concern youtful, idealistic love, but the optimism of the early songs (Wouldn't It Be Nice, Don't Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder), I'm Waiting For The Day) , which turns to disillusionment over the course of the record, ending with I Just Wasn't Made For These Times and the heart-breaking Caroline, No. The Beach Boys - Wouldn't It Be Nice

The Beach Boys sing on the album... but don't play all the instruments Pet Sounds is almost the first Brian Wilson solo album, because not only did the musician enlist songwriter Tony Asher to help with the lyrics, but he employed Hollywood's famous "Wrecking Crew" to play on the recordings. The official line is that the Beach Boys were on tour while Brian was concentrating on working in the studio, but the truth was that Wilson's compositions were becoming more complicated and intricate. The musicians on Pet Sounds included Hal Blaine on drums, Glenn Campbell on guitar and Chuck Berghofer on bass among many, many others and the Sid Sharp Strings providing the orchestral sounds. The Beach Boys record the vocals for Pet Sounds at Western Recorders in Los Angeles; Al Jardine and Brian Wilson are facing the camera. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

One song was reworked after a disagreement I Know There's An Answer was originally titled Hang On To Your Ego and was about nothing less than the "ego death" that taking the powerful hallucinogen LSD brought about. Beach Boy Mike Love was vehemently against glamourising the drug and refused to sing the words as they stood - he'd soon become a keen advocate for meditation. Frank Black later covered the original version on his first post-Pixies solo album in 1993. I Know There's An Answer

Good Vibrations should have been on the album - but they went for a cover version instead Long held to be the single greatest Brian Wilson production of all time, the progressive composition Good Vibrations should have found a place on Pet Sounds, but its complex recording meant the song wasn't finished in time for the album's release. Wilson had also rejected Tony Asher's lyric, leaving Beach Boy Mike Love to write a new set in August 1966 and the song was issued as a single that October, topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic. The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations (Official Music Video) Instead, Al Jardine had brought the traditional folk song Sloop John B to Brian, who was resistant at first, but accepted Jardine's reworking of the tune. Released as a single just before the release of the LP, the song made Number 2 in the UK charts, the same position achieved by the other track taken from Pet Sounds, God Only Knows. The Beach Boys - Sloop John B

The mono version of Pet Sounds is the version to own Brian Wilson's elaborate orchestrations for Pet Sounds meant that the technical constraints of a 1966 recording studio would struggle to handle two-channel stereo. Wilson also preferred to mix in mono, as he was partially deaf in his righ ear. Pet Sounds didn't get a "true" stereo mix until 1997. God Only Knows (Mono)

It's one of the most expensive rock or pop albums of the era Pet Sounds took four months to make and cost an estimated $70,000, which is around £540,000 in 2026. By comparison, The Beatles' Sgt Pepper cost roughly around the same amount a year later, while The Who spent a similar wad of cash two years later on their rock opera Tommy.

The record company weren't sure about Pet Sounds... and neither were some members of the group "Mike [Love]" was very confused by it," Al Jardine told Goldmine in 2000. "I wasn't exactly thrilled with the change, but I grew to really appreciate it as soon as we started to work on it." Brian said in his memoir that while brother Carl "embraced" the new material, his other sibling Dennis was against the change in direction - and the band's record label didn't like Pet Sounds at all. Don't Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder) (Mono) “Capitol didn't understand Pet Sounds," Carl Wilson said later, "they felt uncomfortable with it. [They] had a very set picture of us, and nothing we could do would change that. Even Pet Sounds couldn't alter their image of us. So, instead of letting us grow, they put together a greatest hits album and didn't really promote Pet Sounds properly. Then, when Pet Sounds didn't sell as well as our previous albums, they were vindicated, and could say 'See, we were right'." By the time Pet Sounds was released in the UK on 27th June 1966, the band had employed former Beatles press officer Derek Taylor to manage their PR. Taylor's championing of Brian Wilson as a "genius" and promoting the record as "The most Progressive Pop Album ever!" in ads changed the country's perception of The Beach Boys. The Beach Boys visit the London offices of their UK record label EMI on 7th November 1966. Picture: Malcolm MacNeil/Mirrorpix/Getty Images