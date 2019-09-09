Text to win a guitar signed by Blossoms

Blossoms in 2019. Picture: Press

Text for your chance to win an Epiphone EJ-200 guitar signed by the Stockport band.

Radio X is giving you the chance to win a brand new Epiphone EJ-200 guitar signed by Radio X favourites Blossoms.

The Stockport band burst onto the scene back in 2013 and have since then have proved themselves to be one of the UK’s best new acts. The quintet - Tom Ogden (vocals, guitar), Charlie Salt (bass), Josh Dewhurst (guitar), Joe Donovan (drums) and Myles Kellock (keyboards) - scored a number 1 album with their self-titled debut back in 2016, while the follow-up, last year’s Cool Like You, has spawned the hits I Can’t Stand It, How Long Will This Last and There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls).

Now, with their third album in the works and previewed with the excellent new single Your Girlfriend, finding a home on the Radio X playlist, we’re giving you the opportunity to win a beautiful Epiphone EJ-200 acoustic guitar, signed by all five members.

Epiphone EJ-200 acoustic guitar. Picture: Epiphone

For your chance to win, text the word BLOSSOMS to 83936.

Entries close at 7PM on Friday 11th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only.

Global's Make Some Noise logo 2019. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.