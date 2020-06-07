Bid on some one-of-a-kind prizes through the Global’s Make Some Noise auction

Bid on a virtual quiz courtesy of Pippa and Toby, free beer nd more!

Radio X’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, has launched an auction full of exclusive money-can’t-buy experiences and items to raise money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

From Toby Tarrant and Pippa Taylor hosting a virtual quiz for you, to two VIP tickets to the Sunday of the British Grand Prix in 2021, or the Ultimate BrewDog Beerducation, many of these one-of-a-kind prizes will allow you to get up close (virtually) with Radio X's presenters like never before.

This is your chance to have some incredible live experience prizes for 2021 that you can bid on.

To be in with a chance of winning a dream prize, just click here

New prizes are being added all the time, so keep checking for the latest.

By becoming a winning bidder, you’ll be supporting our Emergency Appeal from Global’s Make Some Noise. The auction is raising money for small charities helping those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems, as well as carers and care workers.

Radio X’s Toby and Pippa will host your virtual quiz Toby and Pippa will host a virtual quiz. Picture: Make Some Noise Why settle for your friends heading up the weekly virtual quiz when you could have a professional? Well maybe not ‘professional' but how about a Radio X presenter and executive producer? This is your chance to be the envy of all your friends and have the ultimate quiz; with guaranteed entertainment and non-stop laughs* from start to finish, this is not something to breeze past without serious thought. Expect the usual quiz rounds, as well as some of Toby’s on-air favourite games for good measure… who wouldn’t want to play ‘Ikea or Cheese’? Toby and Pippa will also hand out plaudits to the best fancy dress on the quiz. Winner and participants will need to get creative! So sit back and invite Toby and Pippa into your homes (not literally), allowing them to take centre stage delivering the quiz of the century!** BID NOW * entertainment and non-stop laughs cannot actually be guaranteed, this is dependent on your sense of humour. ** again, we cannot guarantee this will be the quiz of the century. Ultimate BrewDog Beerducation Ultimate BrewDog Beerducation. Picture: Make Some Noise Get ready to crack open a cold one with the ultimate BrewDog experience for you and your friends. Explore the wonderful world of craft beer with an in-depth guided tasting tour for you and 5 others at one of BrewDog’s Beer Schools, followed by being wined (beer’d?) and dined onsite. Over the course of 2-hours your geeky guide will take you through the history of the beers, the method in which they are brewed and how to pair them with food. Not only will you have your mind boggled by the world of beer, but you will then receive a year’s supply to enjoy at home! Yes, that’s 365 cans of their signature brew PUNK IPA delivered directly to your doorstep. Think this package couldn’t get any better? Well, be prepared to have your socks blown off: not only will you receive all of the above, you will also become an honorary member of the BrewDog family and receive UNLIMITED wings for 8 people every single Wednesday night. BID NOW

Important Information

- The auction closes at 22:00 on Sunday 21st June 2020.

- You must be 18 or over to place a bid.

- In order to bid, you’ll need to register on the auction site (hosted by Bid_In) using your full name, email address, mobile number and a four-digit pass code. This is to enable us to notify you if you get outbid or if you are the winning bidder.

- Please check the important information and T&Cs listed under each auction item before placing a bid to ensure you fully understand the terms and that you are eligible to bid.

- In the event of non-payment within 7 days of the auction closing time, the highest bidder will lose the bid and we will approach the second highest bidder.

- if you have any questions about the auction, please email prizes@makesomenoise.com.