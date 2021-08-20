Win an Epiphone Texan guitar signed by Noel Gallagher

Radio X is giving you the chance to get your hands on a brand new Epiphone Masterbilt Texan signed by The Chief himself, thanks to Gibson Gives, Gibson’s charitable foundation.

You will have heard Noel Gallagher host The Radio X Residency for the past few weeks, now we're giving you the chance to get your hands on a brand new Epiphone Masterbilt Texan guitar signed by former Oasis legend himself!

Based on the historic 60s-era Texans played by Paul McCartney and Peter Frampton, featuring a solid Sitka spruce top, solid mahogany back and sides, bone nut and saddle, and the Fishman® Sonicore™ pickup and Sonitone™ preamp system. Includes a vintage-style blue rectangle soundhole label and featuring Gibson™ strings.

About Gibson Gives

For over 127 years, Gibson has been shaping sound across generations and genres through their guitars. Gibson, and its charitable arm Gibson Gives believe in the power of music, and that getting instruments into the hands of those with a desire to make music is a truly life-changing event. Gibson Gives is changing lives…one guitar at a time. For more information, visit: www.gibsongives.org.

For your chance to win, text the word NOEL to 83936. Entries close at 08:00 on 8th October 2021. Keep your phone handy, we could be calling you!

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take a donation of £5, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. UK mobile only. You’re playing across the Radio X network - full terms and conditions are here

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, raising money to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared. That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

