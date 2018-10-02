The Joshua Tree, Manchester

The Joshua Tree, Manchester. Picture: Make Some Noise

The Joshua Tree helps over 100 families affected by childhood cancer across the North West.

The charity works with families and schools to provide support, and offers them a wide range of therapeutic and rehabilitation activities.

The charity was set up by Lynda and David Hill, whose son, Josh, was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was just five years old.

Josh went through three years of intensive treatment, including chemotherapy, transfusions and lengthy spells in hospital. He missed out on a lot and, although in remission at the end of his treatment, he was left feeling low, lacking in confidence, overweight and unfit.

Josh’s parents realised that the treatment for their child was intensive, but his route to recovery was on-going and just as traumatic. They set up charity to provide long-term support for other children, like Josh, and to create a support network for families in similar positions.

Global’s Make Some Noise is very proud to help the charity’s ‘Family Support Provision’ project, which provides tailored support dependent on each family’s needs, including therapy sessions, outreach and home help. With our support, The Joshua Tree can continue giving families the opportunity to experience much-needed quality time together away from the hospital.