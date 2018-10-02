Kids Inspire, London

Kids Inspire, London. Picture: Make Some Noise

Kids Inspire helps disadvantaged young people turn their lives around and gives them back their future.

Young people are often referred to the charity for help with issues including anxiety, eating disorders, substance abuse and self-harm. The brilliant project, which is based in Essex, works with nearly 2,000 young people every year, helping them to manage their behaviour through individual therapy, group work, mentoring and coaching.

When we heard about Kids Inspire, we wanted to make lots of noise for the charity because of children like Lucy, who is nine years-old and experiences high levels of anxiety which affects her education, eating habits and social skills.

Lucy was supported by an art therapist who used art and play to help her make sense of her feelings in a safe environment. Lucy is now able to recognise and manage her anxieties independently, enabling her to cope without needing extra support.

Global’s Make Some Noise is proud to support the charity’s Creative Psychotherapist role – a vital member of staff, who will provide intensive therapy to help vulnerable children and young people manage incredibly challenging issues, such as trauma or mental health issues.