Make Some Noise Day Is Back On 5 October!

Global's Make Some Noise Logo 2018. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

Every year, Radio X comes together with its sister stations in the Global family, including Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, LBC, Smooth and Gold to raise money for projects that don’t get heard.

Make Some Noise Day is on Friday 5 October – and we’ll be giving you the chance to win some fantastic prizes, get your hands on some unique items and lots more…

Join the noise and get involved.