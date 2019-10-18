Global’s Make Some Noise raises over £4 million!

Take a look at all the best bits from Global’s Make Some Noise 2019…

YOU made this happen!

Radio X’s charity, Make Some Noise has raised a staggering £4,097,325 to help small charities across the UK that change young lives.

On Friday 11 October, Radio X joined its sister stations, Heart, Capital, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Capital XTRA and Gold to celebrate Global’s Make Some Noise Day.

Here at Radio X, we gave you the opportunity to get your hands on beautiful guitars signed by Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender and Blossoms.

Chris Moyles and the team spent the afternoon in the pub with Hollywood A-Lister Kiefer Sutherland and raise money with the annual Chris Moyles Show Pubcast.

And Chris faced his fear of heights by broadcasting his show LIVE from the Emirates Air Line cable car in London!

THANK YOU for helping us to raise money for small charities that change young lives

Global's Make Some Noise logo 2019. Picture: Global

About Global’s Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise raises funds and awareness for projects across the UK, that support disadvantaged children, young people and their families who are living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Find out more at makesomenoise.com