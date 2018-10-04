Global’s Make Some Noise Day Is Back!

Global's Make Some Noise Logo 2018. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise Day is back on 5 October – are you ready to get seriously loud?

Global’s radio brands Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold are uniting for the day to raise money for small charities that help disadvantaged children, young people and their families across the UK living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Throughout the day, Global’s all-star presenter line-up including Heart’s Emma Bunton, Jamie Theakston, Rochelle Humes, Jenni Falconer and special guest host Kimberley Walsh, Capital’s Marvin Humes, LBC’s Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien and Eddie Mair, Smooth and Classic FM presenter Myleene Klass, Classic FM’s John Suchet, Radio X’s Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan and Capital XTRA’s Tim Westwood will all make some noise for disadvantaged children and young people by giving small charities a platform to tell their story on air to Global’s 25 million listeners.

Heart London’s Breakfast presenter, Jamie Theakston, will complete his seven marathons in seven days challenge, “Jamie’s Long Walk to London”. Setting off from Cardiff last Friday, Jamie is currently trekking 182.7 miles across the country. After a gruelling and emotional week, he’ll arrive at Heart’s Leicester Square studios on Friday morning, accompanied by Olly Murs and some young people supported by charities that Global’s Make Some Noise helps.

Capital London will be broadcasting their drive time show from their “All Star Bar”, with special guests dropping in. Stars including Little Mix, Olly Murs and Sean Mendes have donated money-can’t-buy prizes.

Global’s Make Some Noise Day follows months of fundraising which has seen Global presenters take on their most gruelling challenges yet. Classic FM’s Aled Jones faced his fear of flying with white-knuckle wing walk challenge, living out his hit ‘Walking in the Air’ at more than 6,500ft and speeds of 130mph. Heart West Midlands’ Ed James scaled Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike this week.

Across the country schools and workplaces will be dressing loud. It’s not too late to get involved! To find out how to join in and raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise click here.

And for your last chance to win fabulous prizes, including holidays to New York, Mexico, Florida or Dubai, or a new FIAT 500, click here.

Follow all the action as the day unfolds on here at Radio X.

You can donate here!