Get ready for Make Some Noise Day!

Join Radio X and do something to shout about on Make Some Noise Day this year!

Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, which funds and empowers small charities across the UK that change young lives. And there are lots of ways you can get involved.

Friday 11th October is Make Some Noise Day!

And with it, comes the challenges, the costumes, and the charities that need your support.

For the noisemakers…

Hold a DRESS LOUD DAY in the office, at school, or with family and friends, by putting on your brightest and boldest clothes on Friday 11th October.

For the cake bakers…

Sift and stir your way to raising money for small charities across the UK - put on a bake sale for your family, friends or colleagues.

For the game-changers…

Whether you’re a raring to go runner, a weekend walker, a Zumba dancer or a thrill seeker – Make Some Noise has plenty of challenges you can sign up to.

And stay tuned to Radio X to hear how we’re raising money – and loads more ways you can get involved.

Global’s Make Some Noise

For small charities that change young lives.

Since 2014, Global’s Make Some Noise has helped to improve the lives of more than 73,000 children and young people and thousands more families, by supporting 224 small charities across the country.

Find out where your money goes

Join the noise!

