Have you got what it takes to complete Rough Runner?

Rough Runner's Travelator. Picture: Make Some Noise

Radio X’s Toby Tarrant and Dan O’Connell have taken on the course, so here’s your chance to follow in their footsteps and tackle the UK’s only obstacle course inspired by our favourite game shows.

Sign up now to take on the sweeper arms, hang tough, then defeat the punch wall before facing the legendary travellator! You’ll climb, slide, run, jump and have a lot of laughs ALL for Radio X’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

We’ll ask you to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £25 and aim to raise £150 for Make Some Noise which will help brilliant, small charities across the UK, supporting children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Rough Runner. Picture: Rough Runner

In return, you’ll be well looked after with dedicated support, and of course your very own Make Some Noise t-shirt to wear with pride on the day!

Rough Runner challenges are happening up and down the country, so find your course, test your fitness and get competitive.

Global's Make Some Noise Logo 2018. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise

For small charities that change young lives.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family.

Make Some Noise is there to fund vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.