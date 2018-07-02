Bid To Win A Print Signed By Johnny Marr & Pete McKee

Johnny Marr signed poster. Picture: Pete McKee

Radio X is giving you the chance to bid on the final limited edition print, designed by the brilliant Pete McKee and signed by Johnny Marr himself!

Radio X recently hosted “An Evening Of Conversation With Johnny Marr” event with Xposure’s John Kennedy and 50 posters were designed especially by the artist Pete Mckee.

The event was hosted on the Radio X rooftop on 14 June. You have the chance to be the lucky owner of the FINAL signed print.

Johnny Marr and John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

This auction prize will be open for bids online between 17:30pm on FRIDAY 29/06/2018 and 17:30pm on SUNDAY 09/07/2018. You must be over 18 to take part.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Full terms and conditions for this auction are available here.