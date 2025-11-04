The Wombats to play headline show at The Piece Hall

The Wombats will play the historic Halifax venue. Picture: Julia Godfrey

By Jenny Mensah

The indie icons will head to the Halifax for their first ever bill-topping show at the historic venue, which takes place on 21st August next year.

The Wombats have been confirmed to headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

The Liverpool-formed indie stars - comprised of - Matthew 'Murph' Murphy, Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis - will take to the stage on Friday 21st August 2026, in what will be their first headline performance at the historic Halifax venue.

The Let’s Dance To Joy Division outfit will be joined by fellow Liverpudlians Circa Waves, Lincolnshire five-piece Cherryholt and Halifax’s very own The Caymans.

Tickets go on general sale via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk this Friday 7th November at 10am.

The Wombats at The Piece Hall, Halifax poster. Picture: Press

The Wombats join previously announced acts Shed Seven, Embrace, Paul Weller, The Kooks, Alex James Britpop Classical and more, who are set to headline the gig series next year.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “It’s great to see another brilliant UK band join our line-up for Summer 2026.

“From their noughties anthems to their recent super cool hits, it’s easy to see why they are gaining legions of new fans as well those who’ve been hooked since the start.

“They have a special way of combining an infectious indie pop sound with often deeply reflective lyrics that will be just perfect for our world class venue which is part rock and roll part unique historic beauty.”

See the full line-up for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026:

6th JUN: SHED SEVEN + SEB LOWE + THE GUEST LIST

13th JUN: EMBRACE + IDLEWILD + The HAZY JANES

14th JUN: PAUL WELLER

19th JUN: THE KOOKS

20th JUN: ETHEL CAIN

21st JUN: BELLE AND SEBASTIAN + SAINT ETIENNE

4th JUL: JAMES ARTHUR

5th JUL: DAVID GRAY + THE DIVINE COMEDY

10th JUL: BILLY OCEAN + MARTI PELLOW

12th JUL: BILLY OCEAN + MARTI PELLOW

19th JUL: ALEX JAMES’ BRITPOP CLASSICAL

26th JUL: TOM GRENNAN

1st AUG: OPETH + PARADISE LOST

8th AUG: THE K’S

21st AUG: THE WOMBATS + CIRCA WAVES + CHERRYHOLT + THE CAYMANS

The news comes after the band announced their extended version of of their most recent album Oh! The Ocean, which is out on 5th December.

The Wombats will also round off the year with headline Oh! The Ocean UK dates, which will kick off at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on 5th December and end with a date at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom on 11th December.

The dates will be preceded by two underplays at Edinburgh Corn Exchange and Aberdeen Music Hall on the 2nd and 3rd of the December.

Visit thewombats.co.uk/live for their full list of dates and to buy tickets.

See The Wombats' December 2025 tour dates:

2nd December - Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

3rd December - Aberdeen, Music Hall

5th December - Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

6th December - Birmingham, BP Pulse LIVE Arena

7th December - Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

9th December - Dublin, Republic of Ireland, Olympia Theatre

10th December - Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Telegraph Building

11th December - Blackpool, Empress Ballroom

