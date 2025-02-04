The Wombats are hosting an Oh! The Ocean album listening party at SEA LIFE London Aquarium this weekend

The Wombats press. Picture: Julia Godfrey

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool-formed indie rockers will showcase their new album and take part in a Q&A this weekend for their fans.

The Wombats will host an album listening party at the SEA LIFE London Aquarium on Saturday 8th February, six days ahead of the release of their sixth studio album, Oh! The Ocean, on 14th February.

The band will also take part in a live Q&A for their fans at the sold out event at the attraction's Open Ocean zone where guests can see Green Sea Turtles, Stingrays and even a Zebra Shark.

Catherine Pritchard, General Manager at SEA LIFE London Aquarium, said of the news: “What an honour to welcome The Wombats to our attraction for this exciting album listening party - at SEA LIFE we know better than anyone how inspiring the ocean can be, so we hope that this new album will encourage fans to want to learn more about the breadth of wondrous creatures that can be found in our oceans, and how we can secure their future.”

The Wombats' Oh! The Ocean Listening Party & Q+A. Picture: Press

Previously speaking about the inspiration behind their new album title, which is inspired by a trip to the beach frontman Murph took while on a family holiday, he said: "I’ve been to many beaches and seas and coasts over the years but for some reason it felt like the first time I had ever seen it and was truly present. There was this revelation that I had been living a life caught up in my own head, or in some kind of racing helmet or with blinkers on. It was really a potent experience. I felt like I saw everything new for the first time, and was aware that I had been so selfish to not take in how crazy the world and life is. I’d been caught up in my own BS for way too long. The album offers up some internal questions like: why are my head and body disconnected all the time? Why am I incapable at times of seeing any form of beauty in the world or in others? Why do I expect the world to conform to my will? Why do I never stop and smell the flowers?"

See the album's artwork and tracklist and pre-order it here.

The Wombats' Oh! The Ocean album artwork. Picture: Press

The Wombats - Oh! The Ocean Tracklist:

Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want To Come Can't Say No Blood On The Hospital Floor Kate Moss Gut Punch My Head Is Not My Friend I Love America And She Hates Me The World's Not Out To Get Me, I Am Grim Reaper Reality Is A Wild Ride Swerve (101) Lobster

The Let's Dance To Joy Division trio - completed by Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis - plotted a series of UK dates in support of their new album - have also plotted a tour in support of their new studio effort, which will kick off in March and include a homecoming date at Liverpool's Pier Head.

The Wombats - UK Tour Dates:

18 March - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

19 March - London, The O2

21 March - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

22 March - Manchester, AO Arena

23 March - Hull, Connexin Live

25 March - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 March - Leeds, First Direct Arena

19 June - Liverpool, Pier Head

The Wombats - EU Tour Dates