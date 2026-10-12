The Wombats announce 2027 UK & EU dates to mark 20 years of A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation

The Wombats will embark on live dates next year. Picture: Julia Godfrey

By Jenny Mensah

The band will celebrate two decades of their debut album with dates across the UK and Europe, including stops at Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, London O2 Academy Brixton and a special underplay in Liverpool.

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The Wombats have announced special UK & EU tour dates for 2027.

The indie pop favourites - made up of Matthew "Murph' Murphy, Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis - will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2007 debut album A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation with a string of shows next year, which will see them play the record in full.

Their UK dates will kick off at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on 10th April and include a stop at London's O2 Academy Brixton and a special hometown underplay at Liverpool Arts Club.

Tickets for the dates go will on pre-sale on Wednesday 14th October from 9am, before the general sale takes place here on Friday 16th October at 9am.

The Wombats' 2027 UK & EU tour dates. Picture: Press

Speaking of the announcement, the band said: “When we realised our debut album was turning 20 in 2027 we decided it was only fair to throw a bit of a party to celebrate. A Guide To Love, Loss and Desperation was a culmination of the first four years of life in The Wombats, it catapulted us from driving around the UK in my granny’s car and sleeping on promoters floors, all the way to touring the world. Our first album is packed full of memories - playing the Albert Hall, touring in Japan, the US, Australia (where we got to meet an actual Wombat), playing Glastonbury and so many chaotic, wonderful moments.

"We’re going to play the whole album from start to finish and if this album meant something to you, we invite you to join us at a show for a little trip in the Sonic Delorean. That first album gave us the possibility and platform to go on and make loads more music (with more on the way!) so we’ll be playing a selection of tunes from all our other albums too, it’s going to be a special night to remember. Hope to see you at a show. Loads of marsupial love, the Bats (Murph, Dan and Tord).”

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The Wombats' UK shows will be preceded by dates in mainland Europe, which kick off at Le Trianon in Paris on 1st April and include stops in Cologne, Berlin and Amsterdam.

See their full European dates below:

The Wombats' 2027 EU dates. Picture: Press

See The Wombats' 2027 UK & EU dates:

1st April - Paris, Le Trianon

3rd April - Cologne, Palladium

4th April - Berlin, Columbiahalle

5th April - Munich, Zenith

7th April - Amsterdam, Gashouder

8th April - Antwerp, Trix

10th April - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

13th April - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

16th April - London, O2 Academy Brixton

18th April - Liverpool, Arts Club

Visit thewombats.co.uk/live for more info.

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Released in 2007, A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation was the album that confirmed The Wombats as one of the UK’s most exciting new indie bands.

Featuring fan favourites including Let’s Dance to Joy Division, Kill the Director and Moving to New York, the record has sold over 400,000 copies in the UK, been streamed more than half a billion times and is BPI certified platinum.

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