Wolf Alice Announce London And Manchester Dates

Wolf Alice 2018. Picture: Jono White/Press

The band are to perform their final shows of 2018 with a celebration of their Visions Of A Life album.

Wolf Alice have announced their final live shows of 2018, with dates in London and Manchester in December.

The band, whose Visions Of A Life album has been nominated for a Mercury Prize, will perform at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on 18 December and the O2 Academy Brixton on 19 December.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday 7 September.

Singer and guitarist Ellie Rowsell said: “The reception to Visions Of A Life has been extremely humbling and with an itch to write new stuff, we will be rounding off the campaign with a big hurrah in Europe followed by a party at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse and London's Brixton Academy.”

Wolf Alice UK Tour Dates 2018

18 December - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

19 December - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Tickets are on sale via WolfAlice.co.uk or via Ticketmaster

Since Visions Of A Life was released in September 2017, the band have toured across the world, including a sold out show at Alexandra Palace, stadium supporting slots for Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher and Queens of the Stone Age, and festival performances including NYC Governors Ball, Latitude, Sziget, Lollapalooza, and Summer Sonic in Tokyo.