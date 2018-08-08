Wolf Alice And More Nominated For AIM Awards 2018

Wolf Alice. Picture: Laura Allard Fleischl/RCA Press

The nominations for the Independent Music and Talent awards ceremony have been announced…

Nominations for this year’s AIM Independent Music Awards have been announced, with Wolf Alice, Young Fathers, DMA’s and more in the running for 2018.

A diverse range of artists have been nominated, representing the leading lights of the independent music scene, along with some of the most exciting breakthrough acts of the past few years.

Leading the 2018 nominees are IDLES with four nominations, followed by three nods each for Let’s Eat Grandma, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES and Jorja Smith. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Shame, SOPHIE, and Moses Sumney all scored two nominations each.

Radio X is supporting the Best Sophomore Release of 2018, with Fever Ray, Gwenno, King Krule, Let's Eat Grandma and Nines all receiving nominations. Joining the judging panel this year were Radio X’s John Kennedy, Maz Tappuni and Head of Music Mike Walsh.

Now in its eighth year, the AIM Independent Music Awards celebrates innovation and legacy within the independent sector, rewarding both recent and career-spanning achievements, recognising artists and those working behind the scenes.

The AIM Independent Music Awards 2018 ceremony takes place on 4 September at The Brewery, Clerkenwell. For more info, see www.musicindie.com

The AIM Independent Music Awards 2018 nominees are as follows:

Independent Album of the Year - in association with Ingrooves

Charlotte Gainsbourg - Rest (Because Music)

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found (FAMM)

Kamaal Williams - The Return (Warp Records)

Kamasi Washington - Heaven and Earth (XL Recordings)

Let's Eat Grandma - I'm All Ears (Transgressive)

Nadine Shah - Holiday Destination (1965 Records/[PIAS])

Phoebe Bridgers - Stranger In The Alps (Dead Oceans)

Shame - Songs Of Praise (Dead Oceans)

SOPHIE - OIL OF EVERY PEARL's UN-INSIDES (Transgressive)

Young Fathers - Cocoa Sugar (Ninja Tune)

Independent Track of the Year - in association with Spotify

Bicep - Glue (Ninja Tune)

Christine and the Queens - Girlfriend (Because Music)

Dave - Question Time (Dave)

Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) (Ninja Tune)

Charlotte Gainsbourg - Deadly Valentine (Because Music)

Ghostpoet - Immigrant Boogie (Play It Again Sam)

Let's Eat Grandma - Falling Into Me (Transgressive)

Phoebe Bridgers - Motion Sickness (Dead Oceans)

Shame - One Rizla (Dead Oceans)

Wolf Alice - Don't Delete The Kisses (Dirty Hit)

Best Sophomore Release - in association with Radio X

Fever Ray - Plunge (Rabid Records)

Gwenno - Le Kov (Heavenly Recordings)

King Krule - The OOZ (XL Recordings)

Let's Eat Grandma - I'm All Ears (Transgressive)

Nines - Crop Circle (XL Recordings)

UK Breakthrough of the Year - in association with YouTube

AJ Tracey (self-released)

Goat Girl (Rough Trade Records)

IDLES (Partisan Records)

Jorja Smith (FAMM)

SOPHIE (Transgressive)

International Breakthrough of the Year - in association with Deezer

Cigarettes After Sex (Partisan Records)

Confidence Man (Heavenly Recordings)

Moses Sumney (Jagjaguar)

Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)

Zeal & Ardor MVKA)

Best Live Act - in association with Songkick

Cassia (Distiller Records)

DMA’s (Infectious Music)

Erasure (Mute Records)

IDLES (Partisan Records)

Steps (Absolute Label Services)

Hardest Working Group or Artist

DAWN (Dawn Richard) (Our Dawn Entertainment)

IDLES (Partisan Records)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (Heavenly Recordings)

Mogwai (Rock Action Records)

Tom Misch (Beyond The Groove)

Best Creative Packaging - in association with MCPS

Black Sabbath - The Ten Year War (BMG)

Fela Kuti - Box Set #4 Curated By Erykah Badu (Partisan Records)

Hüskur Dü - Savage Young Dü (Numero Group)

Oneohtrix Point Never - Age Of (Warp Records)

Wishbone Ash - The Vintage Years 1970-1991 (Snapper Music)

Independent Label of the Year - in association with Believe

Brownswood Recordings

Ninja Tune

Transgressive

Dirty Hit

Deads Oceans

Best Small Label - in association with Awesome Merchandise

Black Acre Records

Rocket Recordings

Rock Action Records

On the Corner Records

Houndstooth

Indie Champion Award - in association with PIAS

Femi Adeyemi - Founder of NTS Radio

PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Act

Camelphat & Elderbook (Defected)

Dave (Dave)

Hardy Caprio (A2!)

Jorja Smith (FAMM)

Yxng Bane (Disturbing London)

Independent Video of the Year - in association with Vevo

IDLES - Colossus (Partisan Records) / Directed by Will Hooper

Leon Vynehall - Movements (Chapter III) (Ninja Tune) / Directed by Young Replicant

Moses Sumney - Doomed (Jagjaguar) / Directed by Allie Avital

Novo Amor - Birthplace (Allpoints) / Directed by Sil van der Woerd & Jorik Dozy

Superorganism - Everybody Want to Be Famous (Domino Records) / Directed by Robert Strangers