Wolf Alice will "try and behave" ahead of Glastonbury Festival Sunday set

Wolf Alice spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about their new album and live dates. Picture: Rachel Fleminger Hudson, Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The Bloom Baby Bloom rockers have shared their excitement for attending the festival this year and admitted they will have to be good ahead of their Sunday set.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wolf Alice have discussed their upcoming set at Glastonbury and shared their excitement for returning to the Somerset Festival as performers as well as punters.

The Bloom Baby Bloom rockers will head to Worthy Farm to enjoy the festival before they perform on Sunday and joked that they will "try and behave" until they take to the stage.

"I absolutely can't wait for that," Ellie Rowsell told Radio X's Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show. "We're playing on the Sunday which is... (laughs nervously)."

"We're gonna go for the weekend," guitarist Theo Ellis chimed in. "El's is talking about drawing up a proper schedule to try and watch as much music as we can and TRY and behave before Sunday."

"It can be inspiring watching that much music," he added. "There's so much to watch at Glasto".

Asked if there's anyone playing this year they're excited to see, the band namechecked Turnstile, Rod Stewart, SORRY and The Prodigy.

Ellie from Wolf Alice has been inspired by Axl Rose

Last week saw Wolf Alice share their comeback single and news of their fourth studio album The Clearing, which is released on 29th August 2025.

Asked about the Axl Rose inspiration on Bloom Baby Bloom, Rowsell revealed: "I think I was kind of thinking of rock singers who can sing falsetto. Stylistically he can go very high can't he?

"And he kind of riffs with his own voice, [...] that thing of almost soloing with your own voice. I thought, that's something I've never thought about."

Quizzed if the dazzling single is a "taster" of what's to come from the album and if there's a particular "theme" to the record, she replied: "I feel like, yes, it is a taster, but I think you'll be surprised when you listen to the rest of the record in context to Bloom Baby Bloom".

Read more:

The London outfit - completed by Joff Oddie and Joel Amey - also shared the single's accompanying video, which sees the band join force with noted alt-pop director Colin Solal Cardo, who's known for his collaborations with Charli XCX, Robyn and Christine & The Queens.

Wolf Alice - Bloom Baby Bloom (Official Video)

Written in Seven Sisters and recorded in LA with Grammy-winning, master producer Greg Kurstin last year, The Clearing is described as a "truly timeless record," which reveals where "Wolf Alice stand sonically in 2025, delivering a supremely confident collection of songs bursting with ambition, ideas and emotion".

See its artwork below:

Wolf Alice's The Clearing album artwork. Picture: Press

A press release explains "Front and centre of The Clearing is Rowsell’s ever-evolving poetic storytelling alongside an innate desire for Ellie, Joff, Theo and Joel to have fun, secure in their ambition and ability at this unique moment in time. The Clearing encapsulates that freeing feeling of finding a moment of peace and clarity, having survived the freewheeling frivolity of your 20s, emerging into your future and is a portrait of Wolf Alice standing on the precipice of a new decade in both life and art."

Wolf Alice's The Clearing is set for release on 29th August 2025 via Sony Music. Pre-save or pre-order the album here.

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice have announced dates across the globe this year- with a UK & Ireland tour scheduled for November and December, which include a homecoming date at The O2 London.

The Bros rockers have also shared their plans to support grassroots venues and emergent artists, with £1 from all UK tickets sold will be donated.

Fans can pre-order the band's forthcoming album from their official store for pre-sale access with tickets going on general sale this Friday 23rd May 10am local time via wolfalice.co.uk.

The band will also head out on European and North American dates. Visit their website for full details on the shows and how to buy tickets

Wolf Alice's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

28th November: AO Arena, Manchester

29th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

1st December: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

3rd December: The O2, London

5th December: First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th December: 3Arena, Dublin

Watch Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell discuss the band's Blue Weekend album with Radio X's John Kennedy below:

Track By Track: Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend

Read more: