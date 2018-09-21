LISTEN: Wolf Alice's Visions Of A Life X-Posure Album Playback

21 September 2018, 12:32 | Updated: 21 September 2018, 12:42

Hear Ellie Rowsell and co discuss their Mercury Prize-winning sophomore album with Radio X's John Kennedy.

Wolf Alice took home the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize for their Visions Of A Life album at a star-studded awards ceremony last night (21 September).

Watch the moment Wolf Alice were announced as the winners in our video above. 

Their second studio effort - which spawned singles in Don't Delete The Kisses and Beautifully Unconventional - beat off stiff competition from the likes of Florence + The Machine's High As Hope, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Who Built The Moon? and Everything Everthing's A Fever Dream to take home the prestigious award.

Last year the band visited Radio X to talk about the record in a special track-by-track X-Posure album playback with John Kennedy ahead of its release on 23 September 2017.

Listen back to their thoughts about the effort here:

