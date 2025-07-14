Watch the official video for Wolf Alice's reflective new single The Sofa

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell on The Sofa single artwork. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Ellie Rowsell and co have shared the official visuals for the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming album The Clearing.

Wolf Alice has released the video for their new single, The Sofa.

The track is the latest cut to be taken from their forthcoming album, The Clearing, which is set for release on 29th August.

The sumptuous single sees Ellie Rowsell and co pull back from the theatrical sound of the album's lead track Bloom Baby Bloom, in to proved a more reflective and contemplative sound and its accompanying visuals.

Watch its Fiona Jane Burgess-directed video, which was shot in North London and beyond, below:

Wolf Alice - The Sofa (Official Video)

Rowsell revealed the song was about “not trying so hard to figure everything out”, as well as reflecting on ageing and attempting to get to grips with “things that have or haven’t happened in your life”.

“It’s also about trying to get to grips with the polarising aspects of one’s life when you’re in a band,” she added.

“You’ve just played a huge tour – and you come home, and you have your dinner on the sofa. For me, it’s summed up in how I treat TV. I used to never watch the same thing twice because I thought I’ve got so much to discover! And now I’m like, It’s okay if I just want to rewatch Peep Show for the thirteenth time."

The band previously spoke Radio X about their excitement for their upcoming album and who and what may have informed its sound.

The band covered Fleetwood Mac's Dreams during their Glastonbury set on The Other Stage on Sunday (29th June), and asked if their new album is influenced by the Rock and Roll Hall of famers, Theo Ellis told Radio X's Sunta Templeton: "We're not allowed to say that!".

"I think they're like a band who wrote pop songs on their guitars," teased singer Ellie Rowsell. "Lots of harmonies. All of those things that we were kind of interested in at the time."

Speaking about their fourth studio album Rowsell added: "Everything feels fresh and exciting."

"Yeah it feels like we're doing our first album again," mused Ellis. "I think I underestimated how strange that was putting (2021 album) Blue Weekend out in that time period and it was really weird.

He added: "Seeing people react to the songs as soon as you put them out rather than waiting for a [social distancing] restriction to be lifted. I remember when the Last Man On Earth came out and no one could go out of their house pretty much, but on top of that, we're really proud of the record and that's what's fuelling us.

"I can't wait for it to come out in August. I'm really proud of this one."

Watch them cover the Fleetwood Mac song below:

Wolf Alice covers “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac at #Glastonbury2025. pic.twitter.com/DdfOd8tixP — Variety (@Variety) June 29, 2025

Wolf Alice are also headed out on UK & Ireland dates, which will include two homecoming shows at The O2, London.

See their winter tour dates below...

Wolf Alice's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

28th November: AO Arena, Manchester

29th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

1st December: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

2nd December: The O2, London

3rd December: The O2, London

5th December: First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th December: 3Arena, Dublin

Pre-save Wolf Alice's fourth studio album, The Clearing, which is released on 29th August, here.

