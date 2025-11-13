Wolf Alice's 2025 UK tour dates at The O2, London: One date remaining
13 November 2025, 09:31 | Updated: 13 November 2025, 10:52
The Bloom Baby Bloom outfit have confirmed dates across the globe in support of their forthcoming album The Clearing. Here's everything you should know about the date.
Listen to this article
Wolf Alice previously announced UK & Ireland dates for 2025.
The London outfit - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - previously confirmed plans to support their upcoming album with dates in November and December this year with a mammoth homecoming show at The O2 London on 2nd December.
Soon after, the Bloom Baby Bloom band added a second homecoming date on 3rd December in the capital due to phenomenal demand.
Their first London date has sold out, with limited tickets for the second show still remaining.
Visit wolfalice.co.uk for more info and aegpresents.co.uk/event/wolf-alice buy tickets.
Wolf Alice's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:
- 28th November: AO Arena, Manchester
- 29th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 1st December: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 2nd December: The O2, London - SOLD OUT
- 3rd December: The O2, London - BUY TICKETS NOW
- 5th December: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 7th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 8th December: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- 10th December: 3Arena, Dublin
Who is supporting Wolf Alice on their 2025 tour dates?
Support for Wolf Alice's dates comes from special guests Bria Salmena and Sunflower Bean.
Wolf Alice - Bloom Baby Bloom (Official Video)
Read more:
- Where did Wolf Alice get their name from?
- Listen to the Radio X Women Who Rock playlist
- Best Albums of 2021: Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend
Track By Track: Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend
Read more:
- The most anticipated new albums for 2025
- The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2025
- Wolf Alice will "try and behave" ahead of Glastonbury Festival Sunday set