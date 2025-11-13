Wolf Alice's 2025 UK tour dates at The O2, London: One date remaining

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell on the front of their new album The Clearing. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Bloom Baby Bloom outfit have confirmed dates across the globe in support of their forthcoming album The Clearing. Here's everything you should know about the date.

Wolf Alice previously announced UK & Ireland dates for 2025.

The London outfit - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - previously confirmed plans to support their upcoming album with dates in November and December this year with a mammoth homecoming show at The O2 London on 2nd December.

Soon after, the Bloom Baby Bloom band added a second homecoming date on 3rd December in the capital due to phenomenal demand.

Their first London date has sold out, with limited tickets for the second show still remaining.

Visit wolfalice.co.uk for more info and aegpresents.co.uk/event/wolf-alice buy tickets.

Wolf Alice's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

28th November: AO Arena, Manchester

29th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

1st December: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

2nd December: The O2, London - SOLD OUT

3rd December: The O2, London - BUY TICKETS NOW

5th December: First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

8th December: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

10th December: 3Arena, Dublin

Who is supporting Wolf Alice on their 2025 tour dates?

Support for Wolf Alice's dates comes from special guests Bria Salmena and Sunflower Bean.

Wolf Alice - Bloom Baby Bloom (Official Video)

