Are Wolf Alice releasing a new album? Here's what we know so far...

Wolf Alice could be making their return very soon. Picture: Press/Jordan Hemingway

By Jenny Mensah

The Don't Delete The Kisses rockers have suggested they might be sharing news of their album very soon.

Wolf Alice have hinted that they could be making their return.

The London-formed outfit - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - have been awfully quiet for the last few years, having least released an album in 2021.

However, it looks like the Yuk Foo rockers could be plotting their return as we speak, after an interaction with a fan on social media set tongues wagging.

So are Wolf Alice releasing new music and will they be embarking on tour dates to support it? Here's what we know so far...

Are Wolf Alice releasing new music?

A fan of Wolf Alice shared on X: "had a dream last night that wolf alice announced their new album," to which the band replied from their official account: "dream or vision?"

dream or vision? — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) April 15, 2025

When another fan account shared the interaction with the caption: "Wolf Alice Are BACK," the band's bassist Theo Ellis replied with an egg timer emoji, suggesting that all will be revealed in due course.

⏳ — Theo Ellis (@SteadyTheo) April 15, 2025

If the band are preparing to make an album announcement, it would mean their first new material since 2021's Blue Weekend, which included the stirring lead single The Last Man On Earth.

Wolf Alice - The Last Man On Earth (Official Audio)

The Mercury Prize-nominated effort followed the band's debut album My Love Is Cool in 2015 and 2017's Visions Of a Life, which saw them take home the 2018 Mercury Prize.

When it comes to live performances, Wolf Alice have yet to be seen on stage for one and a half years.

The band wrapped up their Blue Weekend tour in 2022 with a European date at Fabrique in Milan, Italy and they played an intimate charity show at the Sebright Arms in East London the following September.

Fans of the band will be happy to know they've already been confirmed for performance at Glastonbury Festival 2025, so surely they'll be releasing new music before then?

Watch this space...

Watch Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell discuss the band's Blue Weekend album with Radio X's John Kennedy below:

Track By Track: Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend

