Wolf Alice share teaser for what looks like their comeback single Bloom Baby Bloom

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell at TRNSMT festival 2022. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Elle Rowsell and co have shared new visuals and a snippet of what appears to be their new single and its video.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wolf Alice have shared a new teaser video.

The London outfit - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - have been hinting at their return for the few weeks by engaging with fans, changing their logo and even teasing a brand new "Bloom" era with a new look website.

Now, the Yuk Foo rockers have given us another slice of what to expect after sharing a teaser of what appears to be their comeback single and its new video on social media.

Watch their seconds-long clip on Instagram, which came alongside the caption: "Bloom Baby Bloom".

Their latest interaction comes after the band shared two stills from the video, once which appears to see their bassist Theo Ellis wearing a leather jacket with Wolf Alice emblazoned on the back with studs and another which appears to see Rowsell wearing a gold leotard with a mic behind her back.

Last Thursday (17th April) also saw the Don't Delete The Kisses outfit share the song lyrics under the title Bloom with fans who subscribed for updates.

The lyrics include the lines: "But I'll bloom, baby bloom/Watch me and you'll see just what I'm worth/Yes I'll bloom baby blook/Every flower needs to neighbour with the dirt".

Wolf Alice share lyrics to new single. Picture: Wolf Alice

Read more:

The first sniff of new music from the band came when a fan of Wolf Alice shared on X: "had a dream last night that wolf alice announced their new album," to which the band replied from their official account: "dream or vision?"

dream or vision? — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) April 15, 2025

When another fan account shared the interaction with the caption: "Wolf Alice Are BACK," the band's bassist Theo Ellis replied with an egg timer emoji, suggesting that all will be revealed in due course.

⏳ — Theo Ellis (@SteadyTheo) April 15, 2025

The band went on to signal that they're beginning a new era by sharing artwork and the first "bloom" of a new project.

Wednesday (16th April) then saw them revamp their official social channels with a new logo, which directed their fans to their new-look website.

The website asked fans to enter their "password" to login, but some have managed to find a way in via this link.

After entering details to subscribe to a mailing group, fans were greeted with a message, which read: "Every flower needs to neighbour with the dirt".

Wolf Alice launch new era on their website. Picture: Wolf Alice

Lead vocalist and guitarist Ellie Rowsell also echoed the news on her own Instagram, sharing a collection of colourful blooms with the caption: "Spring is springing and things are blooming".

The imminent release of new music mark's Wolf Alice's first material since 2021's Blue Weekend, which included the stirring lead single The Last Man On Earth.

Wolf Alice - The Last Man On Earth (Official Audio)

The third studio effort followed the band's debut album My Love Is Cool in 2015 and 2017's Visions Of a Life, which saw them take home the Mercury Prize in 2018.

When it comes to live performances, Wolf Alice have yet to be seen on stage for one and a half years.

The band wrapped up their Blue Weekend tour in 2022 with a European date at Fabrique in Milan, Italy and they played an intimate charity show at the Sebright Arms in East London the following September.

However, Wolf Alice are already confirmed for a set at Glastonbury Festival 2025, where they'll no doubt be giving fans the opportunity to hear their new music live on stage.

Watch Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell discuss the band's Blue Weekend album with Radio X's John Kennedy below:

Track By Track: Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend

Read more: