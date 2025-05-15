Wolf Alice share Bob Fosse-inspired Bloom Baby Bloom video & announce new album The Clearing

Wolf Alice have returned with a new single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band have launched their new era with a brand new single, while sharing its official video and the details of their fourth studio album.

Wolf Alice have returned with their new single Bloom Baby Bloom and announced their fourth album The Clearing.

The London outfit - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - have been teasing their return over the past month and have finally released their comeback single, Bloom Baby Bloom.

“I wanted a rock song, to focus on the performance element of a rock song and sing like Axl Rose, but to be singing a song about being a woman,” Rowsell says of the single. “I’ve used the guitar as a shield in the past, playing it has perhaps been some way to reject the 'girl singer in band' trope, but I wanted to focus on my voice as a rock instrument so it’s been freeing to put the guitar down and reach a point where I don’t feel like I need to prove that I’m a musician.”

Listen to the single and watch the the band's sumptuous new visuals below:

Wolf Alice - Bloom Baby Bloom (Official Video)

As explained in a press release, the video for Bloom Baby Bloom sees the band collaborate with noted alt-pop director Colin Solal Cardo, who's known for his collaborations with Charli XCX, Robyn and Christine & The Queens.

Rowsell gives a classic performance by drawing on Bob Fosse and All That Jazz, while surrounded by a host of dancers choreographed by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ryan Heffington (Euphoria, Sia, Kenzo + Margaret Qualley).

Wolf Alice have returned with their Bloom Baby Bloom single. Picture: Press

With the new single comes the news of Wolf Alice's fourth studio album, The Clearing, which is set for release on 29th August 2025 via Sony Music.

Written in Seven Sisters and recorded in LA with Grammy-winning, master producer Greg Kurstin last year, The Clearing is described as a "truly timeless record," which reveals where "Wolf Alice stand sonically in 2025, delivering a supremely confident collection of songs bursting with ambition, ideas and emotion".

The press release adds: "Front and centre of The Clearing is Rowsell’s ever-evolving poetic storytelling alongside an innate desire for Ellie, Joff, Theo and Joel to have fun, secure in their ambition and ability at this unique moment in time. The Clearing encapsulates that freeing feeling of finding a moment of peace and clarity, having survived the freewheeling frivolity of your 20s, emerging into your future and is a portrait of Wolf Alice standing on the precipice of a new decade in both life and art."

Wolf Alice's The Clearing album artwork. Picture: Press

Pre-save Wolf Alice's fourth studio album, The Clearing, which is released on 29th August, here.

The new album follows the release of Wolf Alice's first material since 2021's Blue Weekend, which included the stirring lead single The Last Man On Earth.

Wolf Alice - The Last Man On Earth (Official Audio)

Their fourth studio effort follows Blue Weekend as well as their debut album My Love Is Cool in 2015 and 2017's Visions Of a Life, which saw them take home the Mercury Prize.

Wolf Alice are also set to return to the stage with last minute, intimate gigs in Ireland this month.

The Yuk Foo rockers will play a trio of shows in the country, which take place in the Set Theatre in Kilkenny on 19th May, Cyprus Avenue in Cork on 20th May and Dolan's Warehouse in Limerick on 21st May.

Fans are invited to sign up for access to the ticket sales by registering their email address here.

Wolf Alice announce Ireland shows for 2025. Picture: Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice are already confirmed for a few festival sets, including a stint at Glastonbury 2025, where they'll no doubt be giving fans the opportunity to hear more material from The Clearing live on stage.

Watch Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell discuss the band's Blue Weekend album with Radio X's John Kennedy below:

Track By Track: Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend

