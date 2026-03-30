Watch Wolf Alice play The Clearing album tracks on SNL UK

Wolf Alice with host Jamie Dornan and cast member Paddy Young on SNL UK. Picture: Sky/SNL UK

By Jenny Mensah

The London quartet were the second band to perform on the UK version of the iconic US sketch show.

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Wolf Alice made a stunning appearance on SNL UK on Saturday (28th March).

The London outfit - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Theo Ellis , Joel Oddie and Joff Oddie and Joel Amey - became the second act to appear on the British version of NBC’s legendary late-night comedy showcase, delivering two tracks from their UK number one album The Clearing.

The Jamie Dornan-hosted episode saw the band first perform White Horses, led by their drummer on the verses.

Watch them perform the dreamy track below:

Wolf Alice: White Horses | SNL UK

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The band followed it up with a beautiful rendition of track four on the album, Leaning Against The Wall:

Wolf Alice: Leaning Against the Wall | SNL UK

Like Tina Fey the previous week, Dornan took part in various skits with the cast on the late-night show, which included a take on British holiday-goers in Spain.

Watch the Pub Song below:

Pub Song | SNL UK

The brand-new UK version will continue to see a new host take the helm each week alongside a chart-topping musical guest, with Kasabian set to play week three.

Serge Pizzorno and co will take to the SNL UK stage on 4th April, introduced by Hamlet star Riz Ahmed as host.

The SNL UK cast are: Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Saturday Night Live UK airs this Saturday at 10pm on Sky and NOW.

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