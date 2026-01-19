Wolf Alice to headline Eden Sessions 2026

Wolf Alice will play a headline set at the famous landmark. Picture: Rachel Fleminger Hudson

By Jenny Mensah

The London four-piece will open the gig series with a bill-topping set on Tuesday 16th June this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wolf Alice are set to headline Eden Sessions 2026.

The London four-piece will open the iconic concert series to play in front of the iconic Eden Project Biomes on Tuesday 16th June this year.

Ellie Rowsell and co said of the announcement: “So excited to be playing down in Cornwall at the Eden Project this year! It’s one we’ve wanted to do for some time and in such a beautiful place.”

Read more:

Eden Sessions 2026. Picture: Caitlin Mogridge

Simon Townsend, Eden Sessions director, said: "Wolf Alice are one of the most exciting bands of their generation with music that feels powerful yet familiar. This is going to be a truly unforgettable night and continues to solidify this year’s Eden Sessions lineup as the best yet. What better way to celebrate the Eden Project turning 25 than by announcing one of Britain’s biggest bands for this special show!”

Also confirmed to headline Eden Sessions are Snow Patrol, Becky Hill, Pixies, Bowling for Soup and Frank Turner, Bastille and The Maccabees.

Tickets for Wolf Alice at the Eden Project will go on general sale via www.edensessions.com from Thursday 22nd January at 10am and Inside Track pass-holders can buy them now.

See the Eden Sessions 2026 line-up:

16th June: Wolf Alice

18th June: Snow Patrol

20th June: Becky Hill

26th June: Pixies

5th July: Bowling for Soup and Frank Turner

9th July: Bastille

11th July: The Maccabees

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice's The Sofa was crowned the Radio X Record Of The Year 2025.

The band's sumptuous shoegaze-y single - which was released in July and comes from their fourth studio album The Clearing - fought off stiff competition from Oasis, Wet Leg, Pulp and Sam Fender to be named Radio X listeners’ most popular track of the last 12 months.

Reacting to the result, Rowsell said: "Thank you so much for making The Sofa the song of the year. It feels very full circle as I remember listening to [Radio X] on the way to rehearsals with Theo [Ellis] in the car earlier this year, so that's wicked. Thank you so much, have a great 2026"

“It’s a song about being all things," added drummer Joel Amey. "And I hope over this Christmas and New Year period, you’ve all had enough time to sit on your sofas and contemplate being all things. So thank you very much, have the best New Year’s and see you in 2026."

Wolf Alice win Radio X Record Of The Year 2025

Read more: