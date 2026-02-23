Wolf Alice announce 2026 show at Newcastle's Exhibition Park

Wolf Alice will play a headline set at the Newcastle park. Picture: Rachel Fleminger Hudson

By Jenny Mensah

The London four-piece will head up to the North East to play a huge headline show with support from Keo. Find out how you can be there.

Wolf Alice are set to play a headline show at Newcastle's Exhibition Park.

The London four-piece - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Theo Ellis and Joel Amey - will travel to England's northernmost city for a gig on Sunday 12th July 2026, joined by KEO as their special guests.

The pre-sale for the date opens this Wednesday 25th February at 10am GMT and fans can sign up for access here.

Tickets will then go on general sale on this Friday (20th February) at 10am.

The Bloom Baby Bloom rockers are also set for an epic outdoor homecoming show at Finsbury Park

Wolf Alice have announced an outdoor show at Finsbury Park this summer.

The Sofa outfit will play a homecoming headline set at the north London green space this summer on Sunday 5th July 2026.

Ellie Rowsell and co will be joined on the day by The Last Dinner Party, Lykke Li, Rachel Chinoueiei, Keo and Florence Road as support.

Wolf Alice announce 2026 homecoming show at Finsbury Park. Picture: Press

This Saturday will see Wolf Alice among the performers at The BRIT Awards 2026.

The Sofa rockers will make their debut on the BRIT Awards stage, joining the likes of Harry Styles, Mark Ronson and Olivia Dean playing the awards ceremony, which takes place at The Co-op Live, Manchester this year.

The band have also received three nominations with nods for Group of the Year, Best Alternative/Rock Act and Album of the Year for their fourth studio album The Clearing.

The Brit Awards 2026 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 28th February at The Co-op Live, Manchester and will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice capped off the year with The Sofa crowned the Radio X Record Of The Year 2025.

The band's sumptuous shoegaze-y single - which was released in July and comes from their fourth studio album The Clearing - fought off stiff competition from Oasis, Wet Leg, Pulp and Sam Fender to be named Radio X listeners’ most popular track of the last 12 months.

Reacting to the result, Rowsell said: "Thank you so much for making The Sofa the song of the year. It feels very full circle as I remember listening to [Radio X] on the way to rehearsals with Theo [Ellis] in the car earlier this year, so that's wicked. Thank you so much, have a great 2026"

“It’s a song about being all things," added drummer Joel Amey. "And I hope over this Christmas and New Year period, you’ve all had enough time to sit on your sofas and contemplate being all things. So thank you very much, have the best New Year’s and see you in 2026."

Wolf Alice win Radio X Record Of The Year 2025

