Wolf Alice named Radio X Record Of The Year 2025 winners

The Sofa, from the London five-piece's fourth album has been crowned by Radio X listeners as the best track of 2025.

The Sofa by Wolf Alice has been crowned the Radio X Record Of The Year 2025.

The band's sumptuous shoegaze-y single - which was released in July and comes from their fourth studio album The Clearing - fought off stiff competition from Oasis, Wet Leg, Pulp and Sam Fender to be named Radio X listeners’ most popular track of the last 12 months.

Also making the Record Of The Year 2025 Top 10 were songs by returning Scottish heroes Biffy Clyro, Paramore singer Hayley Williams, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and the mighty Leicester indie rockers Kasabian.

Wolf Alice have had an incredible year, marking another defining moment in their band's ascent. The Clearing - which also included the lead single Bloom Baby Bloom - was both a critical and commercial success, debuting at number one on the UK Album chart and earning the band their fourth Mercury Prize nod. After an epic return to Glastonbury Festival, the band took the record out on tour, which included sold-out UK dates and two milestone homecoming shows at The O2, London.

Wolf Alice returned in 2025 with their fourth album The Clearing. Picture: Press

Reacting to the result, Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell said: "Thank you so much for making The Sofa the song of the year. It feels very full circle as I remember listening to [Radio X] on the way to rehearsals with Theo [Ellis] in the car earlier this year, so that's wicked. Thank you so much, have a great 2026"

“It’s a song about being all things," added drummer Joel Amey. "And I hope over this Christmas and New Year period, you’ve all had enough time to sit on your sofas and contemplate being all things. So thank you very much, have the best New Year’s and see you in 2026."

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said: ”It feels like no-coincidence that the year in which Radio X turned 10 years old, and Oasis took the world by storm with their comeback tour, our dedicated listeners have been spoilt for choice, with outstanding music from exceptional, era-defining artists, reflecting the incredible strength of the rock, indie and alternative genres right now. Each Radio X Record of the Week has struck a chord with our audience, and it is no surprise to see so many British artists like our deserved winners Wolf Alice, make this year’s Record of the Year list. So, let’s raise a glass to celebrate the New Year, and roll on more epic tunes in 2026!”

Radio X Record of The Year 2025

To celebrate the great music that's been produced in the past 12 months, Radio X gave YOU the opportunity to vote for the best song of the year.

We put together a list of every Radio X Record Of The Week played on air between January and December and you chose your favourite. Thousands of you have voted in the past couple of weeks, and we've put together a list of the Top 10 most voted-for tracks below.

See the Top 10 Record Of The Year 2025 results below:

Wolf Alice - The Sofa This superb single was issued in July 2025 by Ellie Rowsell and co and served as the album ender to their fourth studio effort The Clearing. Despite being more quiet and understated then the album's lead single, Bloom Baby Bloom, The Sofa proved itself to be a dreamy and sumptuous ear-worm for Radio X fans this year. Wolf Alice - The Sofa (Official Video) Oasis - Morning Glory (Unplugged) Fans are no stranger to this Oasis classic, but when it came to celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's sophomore album, we got to hear it in a completely different way. Oasis - ‘Morning Glory (Unplugged)’ Official Visualiser Biffy Clyro - A Little Love The spectacular comeback single for the Scottish trio came in June this year, ahead of the release of their Futique album. Biffy Clyro - A Little Love (Official Music Video) Pulp - Spike Island Jarvis Cocker and co's first new music in 24 years was inspired by the legendary Stone Roses concert in 1990. Pulp - Spike Island (Official Video) Sam Fender feat. Olivia Dean - Rein Me In A new version of the People Watching track featuring Sam Fender's tour support artist Olivia Dean. Sam Fender — Rein Me In (feat. Olivia Dean) [Official Video] Sombr - Undressed Undressed is the 2025 viral hit from the New York music producer, whose real name is Shane Boose. sombr - undressed (official video) Parachute - Hayley Williams Parachute comes from the Paramore star's third solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, which was issued in August. Hayley Williams - Parachute (Official Video) Biffy Clyro - Hunting Season Biffy's second appearance in the Top 10, Hunting Season is the second single from the Scottish trio's tenth studio album Futique, which was released in September this year. Biffy Clyro - Hunting Season (Official Music Video) Richard Ashcroft - Lover Ahead of his long stint supporting Oasis on their Live '25 dates, The Verve legend returned with his first new material since 2018’s Natural Rebel - his 10th solo album Lovin' You and its lead single, Lover, which interpolates one of his favorite songs, Love And Affection by Joan Armatrading. Richard Ashcroft - Lover (Official Video) Kasabian - Hippie Sunshine The infectious first single from Kasabian's upcoming ninth studio album Act III, out next year. Kasabian - Hippie Sunshine (Official Visualiser)

The rest of the Top 40 tracks were voted for in this order:

11. Wet Leg - Mangetout

12. Mumford & Sons - Rushmere

13. The Wombats - Can't Say No

14. Fontaines D.C. - It's Amazing To Be Young

15. Blossoms - The Honeymoon

16. Wet Leg - Catch These Fists

17. Stereophonics - There's Always Gonna Be Something

18. Florence + The Machine - Everybody Scream

19. Wolf Alice - Bloom Baby Bloom

20. Mumford & Sons - Rubber Band Man (with Hozier)

21. Foo Fighters - Asking For A Friend

22. The Lathums - Heartbreaker

23. Franz Ferdinand - Night Or Day

24. Pulp - Got To Have Love

25. Inhaler - Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah)

26. Sam Fender - Arm's Length

27. Florence + The Machine - Sympathy Magic

28. Sam Fender - Little Bit Closer

29. Stereophonics - Seems Like You Don't Know Me

30. Inhaler - Hole In The Ground

31. Sam Fender - Talk To You

32. Suede - Dancing With The Europeans

33. Franz Ferdinand feat. Johnny Marr - Build It Up

34. Jake Bugg - Oblivious

35. Kings of Leon - To Space

36. Circa Waves - Old Balloons

37. Sam Fender - Wild Long Lie

38. Wet Leg - Pokemon

39. Mumford & Sons - Caroline

40. Franz Ferdinand - Bar Lonely

