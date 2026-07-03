Wolf Alice share emotive track Gospel Oak from The Clearing B-sides

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell at Eden Sessions 2026. Picture: Rob Donald

By Jenny Mensah

Ellie Rowsell and co have shared their tender new track, named after the leafy North West London area.

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Wolf Alice have shared their delicate new single Gospel Oak ahead of their huge Finsbury Park date this weekend.

The tender, piano-led track takes its name from the area of North West London, which sits between Kentish Town and Highgate.

It's lyrics, which read "let’s meet at the bandstand" refers to a well known meeting point on Parliament Hill in Hampstead Heath, situated near Gospel Oak train station.

Watch the official lyric video for the track below:

Wolf Alice - Gospel Oak (Official Lyric Video)

The track is one of three songs which appear on a new 7" vinyl of The Clearing: B-sides, with Hit The Sky and Hammond Song set for digital release in the coming weeks.

All three songs will get a physical release on 21st August 2026- ahead of the first anniversary of the band's fourth studio album.

Speaking of the three-track release, the band said: “These are a few songs we made during ‘The Clearing’ that didn’t make it on the final record, but are ones we love very much, including a cover with two of our fave singers Julia Cumming and Bria Salmena – we’re happy to have found a home for them for you to hear. Enjoy.”

The Clearing: B-sides is available to pre-order now.

See its artwork and tracklisting below:

Wolf Alice's The Clearing: B-sides artwork. Picture: Press

Wolf Alice - The Clearing: B-sides tracklist:

A1 - Gospel Oak

A2 - Hit The Sky

B1 - Hammond Song

Meanwhile, the rockers - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - are set to play a huge headline date at Finsbury Park this weekend.

The band will descend on the North London park this Sunday 6th July joined by special guests The Last Dinner Party, Lykke Li, Rachel Chinouriri, Keo and Florence Road and they've teased the show will be "very special".

Speaking to Radio X at the The Brit Awards 2026, where they picked up the gong for Group of the Year, bassist Theo Ellis said: "Playing a lot of shows this summer. We'll be everywhere. We're playing our biggest ever show in London at Finsbury park, which is going to be really special. We just announced a show in Newcastle, which is outdoors. Playing shows outdoors in the dark. 10 out of 10. Never thought we'd get to do that. They're going to be amazing".

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