Wolf Alice announce last minute Ireland shows for this month

By Jenny Mensah

Ellie Rowsell and co have shared their plans to play shows in Kilkenny, Cork and Limerick next week.

Wolf Alice have announced a last minute gigs in Ireland this month.

The London outfit - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - will play a trio of shows in the country, which take place in the Set Theatre in Kilkenny on 19th May, Cyprus Avenue in Cork on 20th May and Dolan's Warehouse in Limerick on 21st May.

Fans can sign up for access to the ticket sales by registering their email address here.

The shows will mark their first gigs for almost two years, after they closed their European tour in Milan in 2022 and played an intimate set at The Sebright Arms pub in East London in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the band have confirmed that their comeback single Bloom Baby Bloom will be unleashed on 15th May at 6.30pm BST.

The band have shared visuals for the new era and a teaser, which showcases Rowsell's vocals as she sings what appears to be the song's chorus, while sitting on a motorbike.

It comes alongside the caption and song lyrics: "Every flower needs to neighbour with the dirt

Bloom Baby Bloom out 15th May xxxxx".

Another clip sees Rowsell belting out the song in the studio.

Days before, the Yuk Foo rockers also showcased a slice of what to expect from the song's official video, with a few-seconds-long clip below.

The imminent release of new music mark's Wolf Alice's first material since 2021's Blue Weekend, which included the stirring lead single The Last Man On Earth.

Wolf Alice - The Last Man On Earth (Official Audio)

The third studio effort followed the band's debut album My Love Is Cool in 2015 and 2017's Visions Of a Life, which took home the Mercury Prize in 2018.

Wolf Alice are already confirmed for a set at Glastonbury Festival 2025, where they'll no doubt be giving fans the opportunity to hear their new material live on stage.

