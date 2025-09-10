Wolf Alice unveil Just Two Girls video starring Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton and Ellie Rowsell in Wolf Alice's Just Two Girls video. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the fourth single to be taken from the band's UK number one album The Clearing.

Wolf Alice have unveiled the official video for their Just Two Girls single.

The track is the fourth cut to be taken from the band's latest album The Clearing, which recently hit the top spot on the UK Album Chart.

With it comes a stylish Colin Solal Cardo-directed video, which stars American-English actress and Lucy Boynton alongside lead singer Ellie Rowsell as her partner in crime.

Watch the stunning new video here:

Wolf Alice - Just Two Girls (Official Video)

The video, which was choreographed by Ryan Heffington, takes place at a lavish restaurant and sees Rowsell and the Bohemian Rhapsody star go for drinks before creating a stir among the dinner guests.

The track itself was described in a press release as a “love letter penned for female friendships all over the globe".

“I was inspired by going for dinner with my friends — a couple of friends, at different times, just one-on-one," Rowsell said of the song. "I noticed how much I was saying, ‘Oh my god, yeah, you’re so right!’ “And I thought it was so nice to see how validating these conversations with my girlfriends are, how much I’m learning in these chats. I think I’ve been trying to figure out a lot of things, like getting older.

"I feel it’s really been a strange time of thinking about appearance. And these are things you hash out with your girlfriends and suddenly you don’t feel so shit about them again. I just felt like there deserved to be a song about that.”

Just Two Girls follows the release of the album's lead single Bloom Baby Bloom, Thorns, and their sumptuous single and former Radio X Record of the Week, The Sofa.

Wolf Alice - Bloom Baby Bloom (Official Video)

The Clearing is the band's fourth studio album and follows 2015's My Love Is Cool, 2017's Visions of a Life - which saw them take home the Mercury Prize the following year and 2021's Blue Weekend.

After its release, it went straight to the top of the charts, earning Wolf Alice their second consecutive number-one album and fourth consecutive top-three album.

Wolf Alice are set to embark on a UK & Ireland tour this winter, with shows which kick off at Manchester AO Arena on 28th November and will include two nights at The O2, London- the second of which was added due to popular demand.

The Bloom Baby Bloom outfit will donate £1 from all UK tickets sold to support of grassroots venues and emergent artists.

Wolf Alice's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

28th November: AO Arena, Manchester

29th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

1st December: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

2nd December: The O2, London

3rd December: The O2, London

5th December: First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th December: 3Arena, Dublin

2026 will also see Wolf Alice head out on European and North American dates.

Visit their website for full details on the shows and how to buy tickets.

Track By Track: Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend

