Wolf Alice to play intimate London show to mark release of The Clearing album this week

Wolf Alice will play a show at The Dublin Castle in Camden this week. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Bloom Baby Bloom outfit will play a tiny show at The Dublin Castle in Camden.

Wolf Alice have announced an intimate London show this week to celebrate the release of their new album.

The London outfit - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - are set to play a tiny show in Camden at The Dublin Castle on Thursday 21st August, to mark The Clearing coming out at midnight.

UK fans can pre-order the band's album from their official store by 11.59pm on Tuesday 19th August to be entered into a ballot for a chance to attend the show.

Released ahead of the band's fourth studio album has been lead single Bloom Baby Bloom and their contemplative and sumptuous shoegazey single The Sofa, which is our current Radio X Record of the Week.

Wolf Alice - The Sofa (Official Video)

Wolf Alice will head out on UK & Ireland dates this winter, with shows which include two dates at The O2, London.

Visit their website for full details.

Wolf Alice's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

28th November: AO Arena, Manchester

29th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

1st December: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

2nd December: The O2, London

3rd December: The O2, London

5th December: First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th December: 3Arena, Dublin

Wolf Alice 2025. Picture: Rachel Fleminger Hudson

Written in Seven Sisters and recorded in LA with Grammy-winning, master producer Greg Kurstin last year, The Clearing is described as a "truly timeless record," which reveals where "Wolf Alice stand sonically in 2025, delivering a supremely confident collection of songs bursting with ambition, ideas and emotion".

The press release adds: "Front and centre of The Clearing is Rowsell’s ever-evolving poetic storytelling alongside an innate desire for Ellie, Joff, Theo and Joel to have fun, secure in their ambition and ability at this unique moment in time. The Clearing encapsulates that freeing feeling of finding a moment of peace and clarity, having survived the freewheeling frivolity of your 20s, emerging into your future and is a portrait of Wolf Alice standing on the precipice of a new decade in both life and art."

Wolf Alice's The Clearing album artwork. Picture: Press

Pre-save and pre-order Wolf Alice's fourth studio album, The Clearing, which is released on Friday 22nd August, here.

The new album follows the release of Wolf Alice's first material since 2021's Blue Weekend, 2015's My Love Is Cool and 2017's Visions Of a Life, which saw them take home the Mercury Prize

Watch Wolf Alice discuss their Blue Weekend album with John Kennedy below:

Track By Track: Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend

