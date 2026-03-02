Wolf Alice say homecoming show at London's Finsbury Park will be "very special"

Wolf Alice in the The BRIT Awards 2026 Winners Room. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The band spoke to Radio X about their plans this year after picking up the gong for Group of the Year at The Brit Awards 2026.

Wolf Alice are looking forward to their summer of live shows and believe their milestone outdoor date at Finsbury Park will be very special".

The band picked up the gong for Group Of The Year at The Brit Awards 2026 and also made their performance debut at the ceremony on Saturday (28th February).

Quizzed about their plans for the rest of the year, bassist Theo Ellis said: "Playing a lot of shows this summer. We'll be everywhere. We're playing our biggest ever show in London at Finsbury park, which is going to be really special. We just announced a show in Newcastle, which is outdoors. Playing shows outdoors in the dark. 10 out of 10. Never thought we'd get to do that. They're going to be amazing".

Wolf Alice play the London green space on 5th July 2026 joined by The Last Dinner Party, Lykke Li, Rachel Chinouriri, Keo and Florence Road. Visit wolfalice.co.uk for their full schedule of dates and to buy tickets.

The band scored a UK number one with their fourth studio album last year and asked about their approach to this record, they revealed they thought more about it what they wanted to achieve with the record, rather than chasing "fun".

"We've been lucky enough to make music for a long time together, and we wanted to challenge ourselves and we kind of wanted to pursue some inspirations and explore some constraints," said the Bloom Baby Bloom bassist. "So this one, we actually did have a bit of a conversation about what we wanted to do. And I think some of the others, we've just chased fun and chased what we've been enjoying and chased, like, you know, all of those good things. And this time we were a little bit more considered, and I don't know what the next thing will be like, but I'm excited to find out.

Watch their stunning performance of The Sofa at the star-studded ceremony:

Wolf Alice - The Sofa (Live at The BRIT Awards 2026)

The band also used their acceptance speech at the awards ceremony to thank shed light on the loss of independent and grassroots music venues and making the music industry accessible to those of all backgrounds.

Speaking to the crowds at The Co-op, Live frontwoman Ellie Rowsell said: We wanna dedicate this award to all the who helped us out in the early years of Wolf Alice. Starting a band can be the hardest part and we couldn’t have done it without all the people who lent us money, drove us around the country, let us sleep on their floors and bought a ticket to our early shows even bought a piece of our atrocious merch”.

She added: “We like to also thank all the pubs and clubs and grassroots venues across the country where we quite literally learned to play our instruments and write our songs. Thank you for opening your doors to us and thank you to those who continually fight to keep them open. It's worth mentioning that despite the billions of pounds, the lives that contribute to our economy, last year 30 independent venues closed down, 6,000 jobs were lost and over half of small venues reported making no profit at all.

"It shouldn't be a battle to survive as a band or any artist. We shouldn't be reliant on favours or any one of the funding schemes in order to do things at a level we feel proud of. It shouldn't feel like a golden ticket, but a viable career decision for anyone from any background. Because we only have to look around at us the set today and see how proud we are of Britain's musical contribution and how much money there is to be spent to nurture and protect the UK's amazing music scene. Thank you and big up Manchester!”

Wolf Alice Win Group Of The Year | The BRIT Awards 2026

