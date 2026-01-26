Wolf Alice to play 2026 homecoming headline show at Finsbury Park

Wolf Alice will play a headline set at the north London festival. Picture: Rachel Fleminger Hudson

By Jenny Mensah

The London four-piece will play a hometown show at the park this summer, joined by The Last Dinner Party, Lykke Li and more as special guests.

Wolf Alice have announced an outdoor show at Finsbury Park this summer.

The Sofa outfit will play a homecoming headline set at the north London green space this summer on Sunday 5th July 2026.

Ellie Rowsell and co will be joined on the day by The Last Dinner Party, Lykke Li, Rachel Chinoueiei, Keo and Florence Road as support.

See their announcement video below, which was captioned: "FINSBURY PARK we’re comin home".

Tickets for the show will go on general sale this Friday 30th January from 9am, with the presale taking place the same time on Wednesday 28th January.

Fans hoping to be first in line to bag a ticket can sign-up for the presale here.

Wolf Alice announce 2026 homecoming show at Finsbury Park. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice's The Sofa was crowned the Radio X Record Of The Year 2025.

The band's sumptuous shoegaze-y single - which was released in July and comes from their fourth studio album The Clearing - fought off stiff competition from Oasis, Wet Leg, Pulp and Sam Fender to be named Radio X listeners’ most popular track of the last 12 months.

Reacting to the result, Rowsell said: "Thank you so much for making The Sofa the song of the year. It feels very full circle as I remember listening to [Radio X] on the way to rehearsals with Theo [Ellis] in the car earlier this year, so that's wicked. Thank you so much, have a great 2026"

“It’s a song about being all things," added drummer Joel Amey. "And I hope over this Christmas and New Year period, you’ve all had enough time to sit on your sofas and contemplate being all things. So thank you very much, have the best New Year’s and see you in 2026."

Wolf Alice win Radio X Record Of The Year 2025

