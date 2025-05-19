Ellie Rowsell was inspired by Axl Rose's falsetto for Wolf Alice's Bloom Baby Bloom single

Ellie from Wolf Alice has been inspired by Axl Rose

By Jenny Mensah

The Wolf Alice singer explained how she drew from the Guns N' Roses singer's style to perform the band's comeback single.

Last week saw Wolf Alice return with their new single Bloom Baby Bloom and the news of their fourth studio album The Clearing.

Singer Ellie Rowsell and guitarist Theo Ellis visited Radio X HQ this week to talk about everything from their upcoming live dates to what to expect from the record.

Asked if it's true she channelled Axl Rose on their lead single, Rowsell told Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show: "I think I was kind of thinking of rock singers who can sing falsetto. Stylistically he can go very high can't he?

"And he kind of riffs with his own voice, [...] that thing of almost soloing with your own voice. I thought, that's something I've never thought about."

Quizzed if the dazzling single is a "taster" of what's to come from the album and if there's a particular "theme" to the record, she replied: "I feel like, yes, it is a taster, but I think you'll be surprised when you listen to the rest of the record in context to Bloom Baby Bloom".

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell was inspired by Axl Rose on new single. Picture: Press, Christopher Helton via ZUMA Press Wire/ Alamy

The London outfit - completed by Joff Oddie and Joel Amey - previously shared the song's dynamic video, which sees Rowsell deliver a dazzling performance, drawing on Bob Fosse and All That Jazz, while surrounded by a host of dancers.

Listen to the single and watch the the band's sumptuous new visuals below:

Wolf Alice - Bloom Baby Bloom (Official Video)

The video also sees the band join force with noted alt-pop director Colin Solal Cardo, who's known for his collaborations with Charli XCX, Robyn and Christine & The Queens.

Written in Seven Sisters and recorded in LA with Grammy-winning, master producer Greg Kurstin last year, The Clearing is described as a "truly timeless record," which reveals where "Wolf Alice stand sonically in 2025, delivering a supremely confident collection of songs bursting with ambition, ideas and emotion".

See its artwork below:

Wolf Alice's The Clearing album artwork. Picture: Press

A press release explains "Front and centre of The Clearing is Rowsell’s ever-evolving poetic storytelling alongside an innate desire for Ellie, Joff, Theo and Joel to have fun, secure in their ambition and ability at this unique moment in time. The Clearing encapsulates that freeing feeling of finding a moment of peace and clarity, having survived the freewheeling frivolity of your 20s, emerging into your future and is a portrait of Wolf Alice standing on the precipice of a new decade in both life and art."

Wolf Alice's The Clearing is set for release on 29th August 2025 via Sony Music. Pre-save or pre-order the album here.

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice have announced dates across the globe this year- with a UK & Ireland tour scheduled for November and December, which include a homecoming date at The O2 London.

The Bros rockers have also shared their plans to support grassroots venues and emergent artists, with £1 from all UK tickets sold will be donated.

Fans can pre-order the band's forthcoming album from their official store for pre-sale access with tickets going on general sale this Friday 23rd May 10am local time via wolfalice.co.uk.

The band will also head out on European and North American dates. Visit their website for full details on the shows and how to buy tickets

Wolf Alice's 2025 UK & Ireland dates:

28th November: AO Arena, Manchester

29th November: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

1st December: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

3rd December: The O2, London

5th December: First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10th December: 3Arena, Dublin

Wolf Alice are already confirmed for a few festival sets, including a stint at Glastonbury 2025, where they'll no doubt be giving fans the opportunity to hear more material from The Clearing live on stage.

