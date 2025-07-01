Wolf Alice discuss if new album The Clearing is inspired by Fleetwood Mac

By Jenny Mensah

Ellie Rowsell and co covered the band's iconic 1977 single, Dreams, at Glastonbury and have responded to rumours their album could be inspired by them.

Wolf Alice have talked about the release of the new album and teased what could have informed its sound.

The band covered Fleetwood Mac's Dreams during their Glastonbury set on The Other Stage on Sunday (29th June), it looks like they may have also been an inspiration on their upcoming record.

Asked if their new album is influenced by the Rock and Roll Hall of famers, and if there's any truth to the rumour their new album sounds like Fleetwood Mac from North London, bassist Theo Ellis told Radio X's Sunta Templeton: "We're not allowed to say that!".

"I think they're like a band who wrote pop songs on their guitars, teased singer Ellie Rowsell. Lots of harmonies. All of those things that we were kind of interested in at the time."

Wolfe Alice's fourth studio album The Clearing comes out on 29th August and speaking about the record, Rowsell revealed that: "Everything feels fresh and exciting."

"Yeah it feels like we're doing our first album again," mused Ellis. "I think I underestimated how strange that was putting Blue Weekend out in that time period and it was really weird.

He added: "Seeing people react to the songs as soon as you put them out rather than waiting for a [social distancing] restriction to be lifted. I remember when the Last Man On Earth came out and no one could go out of their house pretty much, but on top of that, we're really proud of the record and that's what's fuelling us.

"I can't wait for it to come out in August. I'm really proud of this one."

The band made their return to Glastonbury, after last playing the Pyramid Stage a few years back and asked what it means to them to return, Rowsell said: "It's not really comparable to other experiences, really. There's just endless things to do."

She went on: "I mean the lineup is brilliant, but even if you're not looking to watch the music there's things to see and experience. It's just special."

Quizzed what it's like to return and play to different stages and crowds at the festival each year, Ellis recalled how their last performance felt panicked because they only made it on site with 45 minutes to spare.

"I've decided in the last two seconds that this is kind of a redemption gig for the fact that we nearly didn't make the last one on the Pyramid Stage," he said. "The gig was enjoyable in hindsight, but I could actually only watch it about a year after we did it."

The Don't Delete The Kisses bassist added: "Crowds are always good for us at Glastonbury. They're good for everyone. Everyone's here for the music".

The band - completed by Joff Oddie and Joel Amey - have recently previewed their next single The Sofa and talking about the track, Rowsell said: "It was the last song we made in the studio. We instantly knew it was the last track on the album and it explores the idea that you don't have to figure out exactly who you are. You are all things all the time."

The Sofa (Preview)

Pre-save Wolf Alice's fourth studio album, The Clearing, which is released on 29th August, here.

