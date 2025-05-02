Wolf Alice confirm Bloom Baby Bloom single with new teaser & release date

Wolf Alice have announced their Bloom Baby Bloom single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Ellie Rowsell and co have shared a new snippet of their comeback single and confirmed it will be released on 15th May.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wolf Alice have announced their new single Bloom Baby Bloom.

The London outfit - comprised of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey and Theo Ellis - have been teasing their return over the past few weeks and now they've confirmed that their comeback single will drop on 15th May at 6.30pm BST.

With it comes another teaser, with a clip which showcases Rowsell's vocals as she sings what appears to be the song's chorus, while sitting on a motorbike.

It comes alongside the caption and song lyrics: "Every flower needs to neighbour with the dirt

Bloom Baby Bloom out 15th May xxxxx".

The band also teased to fans who had subscribed to their mailing list to "pre-save" it now in order to "get a little surprise."

"Can’t wait for you to hear it," the rockers added. "Stay on the mailing list for more soon.

"Love you, Miss you, WA".

Days before, the Yuk Foo rockers showcased a slice of what to expect from the song's official video, with a few-seconds-long clip below.

The band also previously shared two stills from the video, one which sees their bassist Theo Ellis wearing a leather jacket with Wolf Alice emblazoned on the back with studs and another with Rowsell wearing a gold leotard while holding a mic behind her back.

Read more:

Thursday 17th April also saw the Don't Delete The Kisses outfit share the full song lyrics to their fans.

Wolf Alice share lyrics to new single. Picture: Wolf Alice

The imminent release of new music mark's Wolf Alice's first material since 2021's Blue Weekend, which included the stirring lead single The Last Man On Earth.

Wolf Alice - The Last Man On Earth (Official Audio)

The third studio effort followed the band's debut album My Love Is Cool in 2015 and 2017's Visions Of a Life, which saw them take home the Mercury Prize.

When it comes to live performances, Wolf Alice have yet to be seen on stage for one and a half years.

The band wrapped up their Blue Weekend tour in 2022 with a European date at Fabrique in Milan, Italy and played an intimate charity show at the Sebright Arms in East London the following September.

However, Wolf Alice are already confirmed for a set at Glastonbury Festival 2025, where they'll no doubt be giving fans the opportunity to hear their new material live on stage.

Watch Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell discuss the band's Blue Weekend album with Radio X's John Kennedy below:

Track By Track: Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend

Read more: